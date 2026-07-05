S Jaishankar to Visit Four West Asian Nations Before US, Belgium Trip

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 6 to 10 to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss regional developments.
The West Asia tour comes as India seeks to bolster engagement with key energy partners amid disruptions caused by the Iran-US conflict.
Jaishankar will later travel to New York to launch India's campaign for a UN Security Council seat for 2028-29 before heading to Brussels for the India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a multi-nation diplomatic tour on Sunday, visiting four West Asian countries before travelling to the United States and Belgium for key engagements at the United Nations and the European Union.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 6 to 10.
Focus on Bilateral Ties and Regional Issues
During the four-country tour, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts and the leadership of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.
The MEA said the visit aims to further strengthen India's bilateral relations with the four countries and provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.
The visit comes as India continues its diplomatic outreach to key partners in West Asia, a region that remains crucial for the country's energy security and is home to a large Indian diaspora.
The tour also assumes significance as India seeks to ensure stable oil and gas supplies amid disruptions caused by the Iran-US conflict.
India to Launch UNSC Campaign in New York
After concluding the West Asia visit, Jaishankar will travel to New York, where he is scheduled to launch India's official campaign on July 13 for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term.
India has served eight terms as a non-permanent member of the UNSC with the latest being in 2021-2022.
Jaishankar will then travel to Brussels on July 14 and 15 to attend the third ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC).
During the visit, he is also expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from the European Union and Belgium.