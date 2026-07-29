Vishnu Deo Sai Interview: How Bastar 2.0 Is Transforming Chhattisgarh Beyond Naxalism

The Seva Deras, apart from delivering government schemes, will also act as dairy milk collection centres as after cultivation livestock is also a potential source of income for the tribals. “We are also promoting animal husbandry. Many farming families also keep livestock alongside with faming. So we’ve also started a scheme to give two cows to each family from June 2025. This is being done in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board, the same body behind Gujarat’s White Revolution and Amul. Essentially, we want to replicate the Amul model here, strengthening cooperatives, whether or not it succeeds is a separate matter, but the push is towards cooperative dairy development,” he says.