InDepth | Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Can It Finally Clean the City's Air?

The first EV policy was announced in 2020. It envisaged that by 2024, one out of every four vehicles sold in Delhi would be an EV. As per the data by Vahan, a central government vehicle data repository, in 2024, of 7.11 lakh total registrations, only 85,377 vehicles—or 12 per cent— in Delhi were EV and battery-operated. Despite a 42 per cent increase in EV registrations over the year, in 2025, of the total 8.18 lakh vehicles registered, only 1.21 lakh were pure EVs, hybrid EVs and battery-operated—about 15 per cent, well short of the target of 25 per cent. The EV push could not meet the expectations of the first EV policy. Hence, EV Policy 2.0 came into effect. It runs until March 31, 2030, with a Rs 15,000 crore outlay.