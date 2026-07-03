Delhi's Permanent Anti-Smog Plan Explained: What Changes For Residents Every Winter?

How Is This Different From GRAP?

The key difference is that the Winter Pollution Master Plan is calendar-based, while GRAP is triggered by air quality. The notified measures will now apply every year from 1 November to 28 February irrespective of the day's Air Quality Index. GRAP, by contrast, comes into effect only after air quality crosses specified thresholds, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as pollution worsens. In effect, Delhi will now begin every winter with a fixed set of restrictions already in place, while GRAP will continue to impose additional curbs whenever air quality crosses prescribed thresholds.