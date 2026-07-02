The Fertility Factor

Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh
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Since 1951, the Lok Sabha seats have increased from 489 to 543 in four delimitation exercises. The Lok Sabha seats for each state are decided on the basis of the population of the state. Now, the Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes increasing the strength of the House by 273 to 816 seats. Nivedita Singh explains

The Fertility Factor
The Fertility Factor
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