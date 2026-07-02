The Fertility Factor
Since 1951, the Lok Sabha seats have increased from 489 to 543 in four delimitation exercises. The Lok Sabha seats for each state are decided on the basis of the population of the state. Now, the Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes increasing the strength of the House by 273 to 816 seats. Nivedita Singh explains
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.
Tags
- Previous StorySibaji Pratim Basu Interview on Political Defections: 'Today, Power, Not Ideology, Drives Politics'
- Next StoryChasing a Supermajority
RELATED STORIES
More From the author
Watch
Photos
×