Why the Two-Thirds Mark Matters in Parliament: Understanding Constitutional Amendments

He also recalls that the minority government (1991) led by then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao was rated as a good one, which brought about significant changes in India’s economic policy. “It can be called a good government without a majority,” he says. “It opened up the economy and all the developments that have taken place since then are because of that. Rao could usher in very basic, fundamental changes in the economic policy,” he says, adding that good governance has nothing to do with numbers or the fact that a government is a majority or minority one.