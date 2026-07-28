Pavala Shyamala Dies At 75 Weeks After Hospital Ordeal, Leaves Telugu Cinema In Mourning

Pavala Shyamala died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad.
Veteran Telugu actor faced severe financial hardship and prolonged health issues before death.
Dil Raju, Chiranjeevi and Raj and DK had earlier extended support to Shyamala.
Pavala Shyamala, one of Telugu cinema's best-known character actors, died on July 28 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. Her passing came only weeks after she was found on the streets following an alleged refusal of treatment due to financial difficulties, a development that sparked concern across the Telugu film industry.
Pavala Shyamala dies after prolonged health struggles
A spokesperson confirmed the actor's death in an official statement. It was stated that Shyamala had been battling serious health issues for some time and passed away while receiving treatment at Osmania General Hospital. It was further confirmed that doctors declared her dead after she suffered a massive heart attack at 1:52 am, while her mortal remains were shifted to the hospital mortuary. Details regarding her final rites are yet to be announced.
Health and financial struggles drew industry support
Shyamala had worked in Tollywood for more than three decades but faced severe financial hardship in recent years while also caring for her daughter, who has health issues. Earlier this year, she was reportedly turned away from a hospital because she could not afford treatment and was later found stranded on the streets after being dropped off by a taxi driver. Local residents alerted the police, who shifted her to the RK Foundation.
Producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju later stepped in to arrange medical treatment. This was not the first time Shyamala had faced hardship. In 2021, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK appealed for financial support for the veteran actor.
Known for memorable supporting and comic performances, Shyamala appeared in films including Khadgam, Andhrawala, Varsham and Golimaar, sharing screen space with stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. Mathu Vadalara (2019) remains her last major credited film appearance.