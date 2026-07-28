Netflix Locks Theatrical Date For Burning Director Lee Chang-dong's Next Film, Possible Love

Possible Love will open at Korean theaters in September two months before its release on the global streaming platform, the streaming platform said Tuesday. The Korea release on September 23 is followed by Australia on October 22, and the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland and Japan on October 23. It will then be streamed worldwide on Netflix from November 6. The theatrical release dates indicate that Netflix will be giving the film, which was financed by the streamer as an original, an awards campaigning pitch as it will qualify for the Best International Feature category at next year’s Academy Awards, as well as for other categories.