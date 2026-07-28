Raunaq Rajani Shares Wife's Health Update After Alleging Assault During Mumbai Protest

Raunaq Rajani confirmed wife Henna is recovering after suffering a rib fracture.
Comedian alleged the injury occurred during detention at Mumbai's July 22 protest.
Couple reportedly approached Shivaji Park Police seeking registration of an FIR after incident.
Raunaq Rajani has shared a fresh update on his wife Henna's health days after alleging that she sustained a rib fracture during their detention at the Mumbai student protest. The stand-up comedian thanked supporters for their messages, saying the overwhelming response had meant a great deal to the couple. He also confirmed that Henna is recovering and following her doctor's advice.
Raunaq Rajani says Henna is recovering
Sharing an Instagram post, Raunaq expressed gratitude to those who had reached out after his earlier video detailing the incident. It was said by the comedian that his inbox had been flooded with messages of kindness and support from well-wishers.
He also revealed that several people had offered help, although he had been unable to respond to everyone because of the volume of messages. An update on Henna's condition was also shared, with Raunaq stating that she was resting and recovering while following medical advice after suffering a rib fracture.
Ending the post on a lighter note, it was joked by the comedian that, contrary to claims made by online trolls, he still had to return to work because he was "not funded by China".
Assault allegations against Mumbai Police
Raunaq's latest statement comes after he alleged that his wife was injured during the police crackdown at the student protest held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. According to the comedian, he suffered a neck sprain while Henna initially believed her rib injury was minor. However, medical examinations later reportedly confirmed a fracture.
He further alleged that the injury occurred after a police officer shoved and kicked his wife inside a police bus during detention. Raunaq claimed that the couple had approached the Shivaji Park Police Station seeking the registration of an FIR and were awaiting action from senior officials.
The comedian was among several public figures detained during the demonstrations, alongside Abish Mathew and actor Ayesha Khan. The incident took place during the July 22 student protest, and his latest post has since drawn another wave of support online.