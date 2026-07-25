Manav Kaul Joins Student Protest, Distributes Water Bottles And Refuses Spotlight

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His gesture came during the growing nationwide movement over the alleged NEET paper leak and education reforms.

Manav Kaul Student Protest
Manav Kaul Student Protest Support In Mumbai Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Manav Kaul joined Mumbai's student protest and distributed water bottles to demonstrators.

  • Actor urged media to prioritise students, saying their voices were the most important.

  • Nationwide NEET paper leak protests continue with demands for education reforms and accountability.

Manav Kaul's participation in the student protest has drawn widespread appreciation after the actor joined demonstrators in Mumbai demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak. Instead of taking centre stage, Kaul distributed water bottles to protesters and urged reporters to focus on the students, saying their voices mattered more than his.

Manav Kaul joins Mumbai student protest

Manav Kaul was among several film personalities who attended the student protest organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Dressed simply in a black polo-neck T-shirt, jeans and a brown sling bag, the actor was seen handing out water bottles to students gathered at the venue.

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Several videos from the protest soon went viral on social media. In one widely shared clip, fans praised Kaul's humility, with many calling his actions more meaningful than symbolic statements.

'They are important': Manav Kaul shifts spotlight to students

When journalists approached him for comments, Kaul stepped aside and encouraged them to speak with the students instead. It was said by the actor that "They are important", making it clear that the attention should remain on those leading the movement rather than celebrity supporters.

The Mumbai demonstration formed part of a wider movement sparked by allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-backed Tiranga Morcha at Shivaji Park reportedly drew between 2,000 and 2,500 participants, according to local authorities. Actors Atul Kulkarni, Arjun Mathur, Kritika Kamra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and comedian Kunal Kamra were also present.

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The protests began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before spreading nationwide following the Chalo Sansad march on July 20. Students continue to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, comprehensive examination reforms and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide. Demonstrators have also raised concerns over repeated examination irregularities and have called for greater transparency and accountability in the education system.

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