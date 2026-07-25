Abhishek Banerjee Supports Goa Student Protest As Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down

The nationwide movement began after allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. Students have demanded comprehensive education reforms, greater transparency and accountability along with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests gained further momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation and observed a 26-day hunger strike before ending it. Toward the end of the day, Pradhan confirmed through a post on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.