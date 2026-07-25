Abhishek Banerjee Supports Goa Student Protest As Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Standing in solidarity with students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak, Banerjee urged people to support the movement and insisted that not every actor chooses to remain silent.

Student Protest
Abhishek Banerjee Joins Goa Student Protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Banerjee joined the Goa student protest supporting NEET paper leak demonstrators.

  • Actor urged citizens to back students, saying not all actors remain silent.

  • Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as nationwide education reform protests intensified.

Abhishek Banerjee joining the Goa student protest has drawn widespread attention after the actor stood with demonstrators in Mapusa supporting students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said the growing anger among young people could no longer be ignored and urged citizens to stand with the movement. His participation came shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation.

Abhishek Banerjee says youth deserve to be heard

Banerjee joined hundreds of protesters at Lohia Maidan in Mapusa, where demonstrators gathered in solidarity with the ongoing student movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Holding a placard reading, "Modi ji, change your DP (Dharmendra Pradhan)," the actor addressed reporters at the venue.

It was said by Banerjee that he was surprised by the scale of the protests in Goa, adding that the anger among young people had spread far beyond Delhi. According to the actor, the government should listen to students because they represent the country's future.

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Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Banerjee also shared a message on Instagram welcoming the development. Reposting the announcement on his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "The power of the people. Jai Hind," while reiterating his support for the students' movement.

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Actor urges public to support nationwide student protests

Banerjee appealed to people not to remain silent and encouraged them to support students demanding accountability over examination irregularities. It was also stated by the actor that he felt it was important to demonstrate that not every member of the film industry chooses silence when public issues matter.

The protest continued for nearly two hours, with demonstrators raising slogans before dispersing peacefully. The gathering followed a similar protest held in Panaji earlier this week.

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The nationwide movement began after allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. Students have demanded comprehensive education reforms, greater transparency and accountability along with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests gained further momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation and observed a 26-day hunger strike before ending it. Toward the end of the day, Pradhan confirmed through a post on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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