Jyotika Champions Students' Protests, Insisting On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jyotika has backed the students' protests.
She called for the removal of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
She praised Gen Z's bravery and for reminding India of its spirit of unity.
National Award-winning actor Jyotika has come out in support of the students' protests. On Saturday, she extended her support to the ongoing CJP-led student protest against persistent irregularities in competitive examinations. She also endorsed the protesters' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.
Sharing a strongly worded statement on Instagram, Jyotika wrote, "Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign." She continued "I stand with the students and the future of our nation. I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India. I stand for a reformed education."
In her post, Jyotika wrote," Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together ‘WE’ are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP. Jai Hind.”
Jyotika wrapped her message by thanking the students for their courage, writing, "Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless. Jai Hind."
Celebrities Backing Students' Protests
She joins the swelling chorus of Tamil film celebrities raising their voice for the issue. Recently, director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Cultural Centre held a protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Thursday. The protest was attended by other noted directors like Vetri Maaran and Ameer, singer-rapper Arivu, actor Andrea Jeremiah, music composer Sai Abhyankkar and many others. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Swara Bhasker and many more have voiced their opinions regarding the protests, and have since spoken up in support of the students.
The protests gained momentum after thousands of students and members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' Parliament march in New Delhi earlier this week. The demonstration was hijacked heavy police deployment, with several protesters and opposition leaders being detained after attempting to march towards Parliament.