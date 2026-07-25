Jyotika Champions Students' Protests, Insisting On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

She joins the swelling chorus of Tamil film celebrities raising their voice for the issue. Recently, director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Cultural Centre held a protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Thursday. The protest was attended by other noted directors like Vetri Maaran and Ameer, singer-rapper Arivu, actor Andrea Jeremiah, music composer Sai Abhyankkar and many others. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Swara Bhasker and many more have voiced their opinions regarding the protests, and have since spoken up in support of the students.