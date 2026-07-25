CJP Alleges Delhi Police Blocking Food From Reaching Protest Site As Afternoon Meeting Draws Near

CJP has accused the Delhi Police of preventing food, volunteers and students from reaching its protest site at Jantar Mantar, a claim the police had not publicly responded to at the time of writing.
The party said its agitation will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, despite Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike.
Wangchuk said he ended his fast only after receiving a written assurance from the Centre on the NEET issue, while the government has sought more time to respond to the CJP's demands.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday accused the Delhi Police of preventing people from delivering food and extending assistance to demonstrators at its protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The allegation comes after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, while the CJP vowed to continue its agitation until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
CJP Claims Students Being Stopped En Route
In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat claiming that the Delhi Police had set up checkpoints nearly 5 km from Jantar Mantar, where students travelling to the protest were allegedly being detained.
"Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.
Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also took to X, appealing the government for allowing food to reach protesting children.
''Appeal to Government, don’t be so utterly heartless. Freely allow food to reach our children," he said.
The Delhi Police had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.
CJP Says Protest Will Continue Until Pradhan Resigns
On Friday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party's agitation would continue despite Wangchuk
ending his hunger strike.
Speaking to reporters, Dipke said the movement's central demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remained unchanged.
"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," he said.
Dipke also reiterated the party's position on talks with the Centre, saying any future meeting should be held at a neutral venue.
"Our demonstration will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.
CJP has also called for a nationwide candle march on Sunday, July 26 to protest against police brutality on protestors and demonstrators.
Centre Seeks More Time on CJP's Demands
Following a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP representatives said the Centre had sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider the party's demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Speaking after the meeting, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka confirmed that the government was positive on most of their demands except Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Though they reiterated that the demand for the Education Minister's resignation was non-negotiable.
The two parties are set to meet on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to find a resolution to the impasse.