Dipke Vows Protest Continuation Despite Typhoid Diagnosis, "We Will Get Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation"

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has been diagnosed with typhoid but confirmed the agitation demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will continue.
Dipke is currently undergoing medical treatment in New Delhi, receiving daily intravenous drips while monitoring the nationwide peaceful protests.
The CJP-led protest seeks systemic accountability, recruitment reforms, entrance test overhauls, and the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Saturday that doctors had diagnosed him with typhoid, and he added that the campaign pressing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would carry on.
The CJP founder posted a video on social media detailing his health saying he had felt sick for several days and is now receiving medical care.
The CJP-led agitation started over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and is seeking accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests and Pradhan's resignation.
Dipke Vows Continuation
The CJP founder said that he receives daily intravenous drips while remaining under active medical care. He also thanked CJP supporters for maintaining nationwide demonstrations and expressed absolute confidence that their collective efforts would eventually secure their objective.
Dipke said, "As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid."
He added, "The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country."
Congratulating supporters for widening the movement, Dipke said sustained peaceful protests could help secure Pradhan's resignation.
"Congratulations to all of you for making this movement such a big success. I am very sure that if we continue protesting like this, we will get Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.
Demands and Developments
Sonam Wangchuk fasted for 26 days after entering the protest on June 28 but ended his hunger strike earlier this week following written guarantees from the Centre.
The Centre promised not to prosecute peaceful protesters as part of the demands. The written agreement also guaranteed a parliamentary debate on examination reforms and accountability. It further committed to evaluating financial aid for relatives of students who took their own lives after the suspected NEET paper leak.
Even after Wangchuk ended the fast, CJP stated its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan steps down.