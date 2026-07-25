Injured Abdullah Fazal Set To Be Replaced By Saud Shakeel For 2nd Test Match Against The West Indies

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Experienced Saud Shakeel is set to replace injured Abdullah Fazal in the Pakistan squad for the second Test against the West Indies and the subsequent three Tests in England

Pakistans Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring century
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel replaces injured Abdullah Fazal in the test squad. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • Saud Shakeel replaces Abdullah Fazal for 2nd test against the West Indies and subsequent three tests against England.

  • The Pakistan Cricket Board said Fazal required some time to recover from the injury.

  • Abdullah had made half-centuries in both innings against Bangladesh, and also scored runs in the four-day tour match in the West Indies.

Experienced Saud Shakeel is set to replace injured Abdullah Fazal in the Pakistan squad for the second Test against the West Indies and the subsequent three Tests in England.

Fazal, who made his Test debut in Bangladesh in May, sustained a lower-back injury while training ahead of the first Test against the Windies, beginning on Saturday at Tarouba.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Fazal required some time to recover from the injury.

Shakeel was initially left out of the Pakistan squad for the Caribbean tour due to concerns over his fitness and form, though the selectors indicated that he would go to England if required.

The former vice-captain has scored 1802 runs from 23 Test at an average of 43 with four centuries and 10 fifties.

Abdullah had made half-centuries in both innings against Bangladesh, and also scored runs in the four-day tour match in the West Indies.

He was tipped to play the first Test. But he hurt his lower-back while training and the medical team confirmed that the 23-year-old needed extensive rehabilitation following an MRI scan and clinical assessment of his fitness.

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