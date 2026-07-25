Tour de France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 19 To Extend Lead

Tadej Pogacar launched a stunning solo attack from the foot of the iconic Alpe d’Huez to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead on Friday. Even by the four-time Tour champion’s lofty standards, it was up there with his best wins as he was more than three minutes behind with 12 kilometers (about 7.5 miles) remaining. Riding without a teammate for the last section, he caught Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz and Frenchman Lenny Martinez with 1.5 kilometers left and then surged ahead for his fifth stage win of this year’s race and 26th overall. Martinez finished six seconds behind and Carapaz — who won Thursday’s 18th stage with a brilliant breakaway win of his own — was nine seconds back. American Sepp Kuss, who faded in the closing stages, was 1 minute, 14 seconds adrift.

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Tour de France cycling race nineteenth stage highlights
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Pogacar attacks Alpe dHuez 21 hairpins gallery
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Yellow jersey winning pics
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Pogacar attacks Alpe dHuez 21 hairpins gallery
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tadej Pogacar Alpe dHuez pictures and highlights
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro climbs Alpe d'Huez during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 photos
Colombia's Einer Rubio receives medical attention during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tadej Pogacar Alpe dHuez pictures and highlights
Britain's Adam Yates climbs Alpe d'Huez during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 state 19 highlights
The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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UAE Team Emirates 2026
The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 photos
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 state 19 photo gallery
The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe dHuez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026.
The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 19th stage
Spectators wait for the riders in the Alpe d'Huez during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race 2026
The pack rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
The breakaway with Quinn Simmons of the U.S., center, rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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