India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Forecast Today, Match Prediction And Probable Playing XIs

India will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series after a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening T20I
Sunny weather is forecast in Harare, with temperatures around 22°C at the start of play, 0% chance of rain, 39% humidity, and 14 km/h winds
Google gives India a 90% chance of victory, while Zimbabwe have a 10% chance, making the visitors overwhelming favourites
India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, July 25. The visitors will look to extend their lead to 2-0 after a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the series opener, while the hosts will aim to bounce back and restore parity.
India will head into the contest high on confidence after a dominant all-round display in the first T20I. Their pace trio, led by the express speed of Mayank Yadav, dismantled Zimbabwe's batting line-up, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer ensured the chase was completed with ease.
The visitors will once again rely on their young fast bowlers to exploit the conditions in Harare. Mayank Yadav's pace proved too much to handle in the opening game, with Ashok Sharma and Prince Yadav providing strong support. Another victory would also hand India their first T20I series win under Iyer's captaincy.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will need a much-improved batting performance after struggling against India's seam attack in the series opener. While their bowling unit has shown promise, the Chevrons will require their batters to put runs on the board if they are to challenge an in-form Indian side.
With India carrying the momentum and Zimbabwe eager to respond, the second T20I presents the hosts with an opportunity to reset the series, while the visitors have the chance to move within one win of sealing it.
IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Today
The weather in Harare is expected to be ideal for cricket, with sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 22°C, with the mercury hovering around 22°C at the scheduled start of play (1:00 PM local time). There is no chance of rain (0% precipitation), while humidity is expected to be around 39% and winds will blow at approximately 14 km/h, ensuring uninterrupted playing conditions.
IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Match Prediction
According to Google's win probability, India are overwhelming favourites to win the second T20I, with a 90% chance of victory, while Zimbabwe have been given just a 10% chance.
IND Vs ZIM T20I: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 15
India Won - 12
Zimbabwe Won - 3
India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani