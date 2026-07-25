India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Forecast Today, Match Prediction And Probable Playing XIs

The weather in Harare is expected to be ideal for cricket, with sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 22°C, with the mercury hovering around 22°C at the scheduled start of play (1:00 PM local time). There is no chance of rain (0% precipitation), while humidity is expected to be around 39% and winds will blow at approximately 14 km/h, ensuring uninterrupted playing conditions.