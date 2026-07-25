India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 2?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 July 2026 10:08 am

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Here's how the medal table stands after Day 2 of the Glasgow 2026 CWG. Check where India is placed following the action on Friday, July 24, 2026, including the country's first medal of the campaign

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 July 2026 10:08 am

Winners of the men's heavy weight para powerlifting gold medalist Nigeria's Riluwan Idris, center, silver medalist England's Mathew Harding, left, and bronze medalist India's Jhandu Kumar celebrate during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)