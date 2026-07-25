Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Sachin Siwach begins India's boxing campaign, while Pranati Nayak leads the artistic gymnastics team
Putul Sonowal and India's women's pairs continue their lawn bowls challenge on Day 3
Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra target the 400m freestyle final as India debuts in 3x3 wheelchair basketball
After opening its medal account through Jhandu Kumar's bronze in para powerlifting and enjoying an encouraging start in boxing, India will look to build further momentum on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
The spotlight will be on boxer Sachin Siwach as he begins his men's 60kg campaign, while seasoned gymnast Pranati Nayak leads India's women's artistic gymnastics team in the team final and individual qualification.
In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal aims to continue his impressive run after stunning world champion Ryan Bester earlier in the competition, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh resume their women's pairs campaign.
The swimming pool could also offer medal opportunities if Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra progress to the men's 400m freestyle final later in the evening. India will also script history in 3x3 wheelchair basketball as its women's team takes the court against Wales in its Commonwealth Games debut.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)
Artistic Gymnastics
8:15 p.m. – Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification (Subdivision 1): Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshitaa Rewale, Protistha Samanta
Bowls and Para Bowls
3:50 p.m. – Women's Pairs Sectional Play (Section B): India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Tonga (Paris Baker, Milika Nathan)
7:30 p.m. – Men's Singles Sectional Play (Section D): Putul Sonowal vs Izzat Dzulkeple (Malaysia)
Boxing
4:00 p.m. – Men's 60kg Preliminary Round of 32: Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
Swimming and Para Swimming
4:19 p.m. onwards – Men's 400m Freestyle Heats: Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3), Aryan Nehra (Heat 4)
11:37 p.m. – Men's 400m Freestyle Final (subject to qualification; medal event): Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aryan Nehra
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
4:35 p.m. – Women's Pool B: Wales vs India (Laxmi Rayannavar, Ritu Irengbam, Reena Gupta, Minakshi Jadhav)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.