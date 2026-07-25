Tom Holland Is Training For His Fred Astaire Biopic

Tom Holland has dropped a major update on his Fred Astaire biopic.
The Paul King-directed film was announced in 2021.
Holland has expressed a strong desire to do all the dancing in the film himself.
As he revels in the release of his two summer blockbusters, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland is also bracing for possibly his biggest challenge yet: portraying Fred Astaire.The 30-year-old actor is set to essay the golden age film and dance star in Sony Pictures‘ untitled Fred Astaire drama, directed by Paul King, which was declared five years ago. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Holland spoke briefly about the upcoming biopic.
Holland added: “We have Fred Astaire next, is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio. I now feel like I’m starting this chapter where I can’t quite get away with being a teenager anymore and for me, what I love about my job is the challenges,” he said.
Tom Holland On Preparing For Fred Astaire Biopic
Set to be directed by King from a script by Fosse/Verdon and the Tick, Tick... BOOM! movie writer Steven Levenson, Holland's Fred Astaire biopic is said to hew around the legendary performer's relationship with sister Adele Astaire, tracking their journey from simple midwestern Vaudeville act to Broadway, the West End, and beyond.
“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” he shared. The actor said that with his onscreen dancing in the biopic, he has “a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how (Astaire) would have done it.” Long before becoming Marvel’s Spider-Man, the actor trained in dance and played the title role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.
Fred Astaire, who was regarded as the “greatest popular-music dancer of all time”, received an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a David di Donatello Award, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award. Amy Pascal, Rachael O’Connor, Ben Holden, and Josh Hyams are producing the Paul King directorial.