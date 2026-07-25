Tom Holland Is Training For His Fred Astaire Biopic

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” he shared. The actor said that with his onscreen dancing in the biopic, he has “a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how (Astaire) would have done it.” Long before becoming Marvel’s Spider-Man, the actor trained in dance and played the title role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.