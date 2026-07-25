CJP Calls Off Protests After Government Accepts Final Demands Following Talks

CJP called off its nearly month-long protest after the Centre accepted its remaining demands.
The breakthrough followed a third round of talks between Union ministers and CJP representatives.
The government agreed to compensate families of students who died by suicide and not act against student protesters.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its nearly month-long protests "in good faith" after the Indian government accepted its remaining demands following a third round of talks, hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
The breakthrough came after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held fresh negotiations with CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, both sides announced that the government had agreed to the movement's two remaining demands — providing Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide and ensuring that no action would be taken against student protesters involved in the July 20 demonstration.
Pradhan's resignation had already met the movement's principal demand, paving the way for the agreement.
CJP said it was ending the agitation "in good faith" following the government's assurances, bringing to a close weeks of demonstrations centred on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and accountability within the education system.
Protests end after weeks of demonstrations
Pradhan announced his resignation on social media on Saturday, marking a major political concession after sustained protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and mounting pressure from opposition parties.
His departure came hours after opposition leaders rejected earlier reports suggesting the government was considering shifting him to another ministry instead of seeking his resignation.
The protests, led by the youth-driven CJP, had evolved into a broader campaign demanding accountability over examination leaks and student welfare.
Government representatives and CJP leaders confirmed that the acceptance of the remaining demands concluded the negotiations.
Opposition hails outcome
Opposition leaders described the developments as a victory for students and democratic protest.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the resignation represented "a huge step in rebuilding our education system", while adding that it remained symbolic because Pradhan had become "a symbol" of the controversy.
"We are proud of every student and youngster who came out on the streets and fought for democracy," Gandhi said, before reminding the government that two demands had remained pending. Those demands were subsequently accepted following the talks.
Later, Gandhi sharpened his criticism of the government, saying the time had come to remove a regime that was "attacking India, destroying our Constitution and capturing our institutions."
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the outcome represented "a victory for the youth" and showed that the government had been forced to yield before sustained public pressure.
Activists welcome agreement
Activist Sonam Wangchuk welcomed both Pradhan's resignation and the government's decision to accept the remaining demands.
He described the developments as "a victory for democracy" and congratulated students, volunteers and citizens across the country who had supported the protests.
Wangchuk thanked CJP members for raising the issue and said people from across India had stood together to defend democratic values.
A Rare retreat
The agreement ends one of the most significant protest movements faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and marks a rare instance in which sustained public demonstrations resulted in major concessions.
Five years after the government repealed three contentious farm laws following year-long protests by farmers, Pradhan's resignation is only the second major policy retreat linked directly to prolonged street mobilisation.
It is also the first time since Modi took office in 2014 that a Union cabinet minister has resigned while explicitly taking responsibility for a governance controversy.
The Modi government had previously resisted demands for ministerial resignations, with then Home Minister Rajnath Singh stating in Parliament in 2015 that the National Democratic Alliance government did not believe in "the politics of scapegoating".
The only ministerial resignation linked to public controversy before this came in 2018, when Minister of State M.J. Akbar resigned during the MeToo movement, while Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the cabinet in 2020 in protest against the farm laws later repealed by the government.
Saturday's agreement, however, brings an end to the CJP agitation after the government accepted all of the movement's stated demands following negotiations.