Johnny Depp Returns In Trailer For Ti West's Ebenezer

"It's good to be back," says Depp's balding, snowball-lobbing miser Scrooge in this first Ebenezer trailer. The film comes right after Depp’s drawn-out and publicized legal battle against former wife Amber Heard. The two accused each other of domestic abuse during their relationship, and the jury later found them both guilty of defamation. The jury found that both had made defamatory statements against each other. Depp was awarded 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and 5 million dollars in punitive damages, while Heard received 2 million dollars in compensatory damages.