Johnny Depp Returns In Trailer For Ti West's Ebenezer

Ebenezer has dropped a first trailer.
The film stars Johnny Depp in a major comeback role.
Ebenezer is a dark spin of A Christmas Carol.
Johnny Depp is slated to make his long-awaited return to theatres after an eight-year gap with Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Paramount Pictures officially announced the film on Thursday. Directed by filmmaker Ti West, Ebenezer is a dark retelling of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. Depp plays the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, an embittered and lonely man who is haunted by the ghosts of Christmas. Sharing the announcement on social media, Paramount Pictures introduced the film with the caption, "The name you know. The story you don't. @johnnydepp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie - only in theatres November 13."
"It's good to be back," says Depp's balding, snowball-lobbing miser Scrooge in this first Ebenezer trailer. The film comes right after Depp’s drawn-out and publicized legal battle against former wife Amber Heard. The two accused each other of domestic abuse during their relationship, and the jury later found them both guilty of defamation. The jury found that both had made defamatory statements against each other. Depp was awarded 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and 5 million dollars in punitive damages, while Heard received 2 million dollars in compensatory damages.
Depp has been feted with a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.
Ebenezer Cast & Crew Details
West executive produced the Nathaniel Halpern-penned project with David Reid, Adam Bohling, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary with Emma Watts producing. The Ebenezer cast also includes Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint and Daisy Ridley. West, who is best known for his work on horror films like Pearl and MaXXXine. The first-look poster of the film was also released at SDCC, along with a new trailer.
Alongside Ebenezer, Depp is also set to return to the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker, co-starring Penelope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.
Ebenezer is slated to hit the screens on November 13