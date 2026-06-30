Cara Delevingne Confirms She And Amber Heard Were Romantically Involved Through Johnny Depp Divorce

Cara Delevingne addressed past rumours regarding her relationship with Amber Heard.
Delevingne denied affair rumours on the set of London Fields.
She admitted she and Heard became romantically entangled later during Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp.
Model-actress Cara Delevingne, 33, addressed past relationship rumours with Amber Heard. Delevingne denied affair rumours with Heard on the set of London Fields, which also starred Johnny Depp. She confessed she was romantically involved with Heard through Depp divorce.
Cara Delevingne clarifies relationship timeline with Amber Heard
On The Louis Theroux Podcast, Delevingne said that Depp was "pretty driven crazy by jealousy" during the film's production phase, which ran from 2013 to 2015, according to Vanity Fair.
She denied the rumours of an affair on set. "Nothing was happening at that point," Delevingne said.
They developed a connection later. "Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose," Delevingne added. She also revealed that they shared a deep bond and remained "close for a long time" before their relationship shifted during the split. "Then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled," she continued.
Heard was also "entangled with other people" at the time, Delevingne said. Theroux then introduced the name "Elon" to ask about Elon Musk.
"There you go," Delevingne added.
Speculation about Musk and Heard's romance first surfaced in July 2016, with the pair officially confirming their relationship in April 2017. They parted ways in August 2017.
Heard and Depp's legal battle
Both got married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, with the pair reaching a $7mn settlement that August.
The fallout turned legal. Heard wrote in a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post claiming domestic abuse, prompting Depp to file a defamation lawsuit in March 2019. Their dispute led to a six-week trial in April 2022. Both alleged physical, mental and emotional abuse during the proceedings.
The jury, ruling against Heard, ordered her to pay $10.35mn in damages while Depp had to pay $2mn after Heard secured a victory on one of her three countersuit claims. Both actors appealed the decision before resolving the dispute with a $1mn settlement. Depp donated the entire payout to several charities.
Heard has taken a break from Hollywood. She is in Madrid with her three children: Oonagh and twins Agnes and Ocean.