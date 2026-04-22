Charlotte Maclnnes To Testify In Court Related To Rebel Wilson And Amanda Ghost Case

Summary of this article
Charlotte Maclnnes is suing Rebel Wilson over social media posts claiming MacInnes complained about feeling uncomfortable after bathing with Amanda Ghost, co-producer of The Deb.
MacInnes also alleged the posts suggested she had withdrawn the complaint in exchange for opportunities.
She claimed the posts damaged her reputation.
On Tuesday (April 21), Charlotte MacInnes, who starred in actor Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, appeared before the Federal Court in Sydney, Australia, for her defamation lawsuit against Wilson.
Wilson has been accused of making social media posts claiming MacInnes made a sexual harassment complaint against co-producer Amanda Ghost and alleged both shared a bath at her Bondi Beach apartment in 2023.
As per a BBC report, MacInnes is suing Wilson for defamation over the posts, claiming they were made knowingly.
Wilson had made social media claims about how the complaint was made, and MacInnes allegedly hid the incident to ‘better her career.’ This claim was labelled as “malicious concoctions” during the court hearing.
Wilson's lawyer, Dauid Sibtain SC, also claimed that the actress benefited after the incident.
MacInnes started giving evidence during the court hearing today, but her testimony was curtailed as the court adjourned for the day. MacInnes will testify under oath at the hearing, scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Hannah Reilly, co-writer of The Deb and creator of the original stage show, said that MacInnes told her that the legal dispute has become “all-consuming nightmarish force in her life.” Reilly also revealed MacInnes had become “hardened”, according to an affidavit seen by the Australian Associated Press, reported Deadline.
Carlo Boumouglbay, MacInnes’ boyfriend, in his affidavit said that Wilson’s conduct had “deeply wounded” her. “She was also fearful because she thought Rebel was monitoring her at all times. She was fearful for her safety and felt vulnerable. Rebel’s posts were really getting to her and breaking her down,” he wrote.