Kangana Ranaut Reacts To FWICE's Action Against Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row: 'I've Been Banned By Everybody'

Kangana Ranaut spoke up for Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 row.
She said that when one reaches a certain status, there are many enemies.
Ranaut also revealed that she has been banned so many times, but she is doing well in life.
On May 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh after Farhan Akhtar approached them for the Don 3 dispute. The film body stated that Ranveer was issued multiple notices by FWICE to discuss the matter, but the actor replied that it was not the 'appropriate forum' to address their contractual issues, which prompted them to take action against him. Several members of the film fraternity, including Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Gupta, defended Singh and slammed FWICE for its decision.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is the latest to weigh in on the film body's action against Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 row.
Kangana Ranaut's reaction to FWICE directive against Ranveer Singh
When Kangana was asked about the issue during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, she said, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain…"
The actress also said that when one moves forward in life, one can't have a smooth walk all the time; there will be many obstacles. It has happened to her several times, but she is doing well in life. "Everything is going to be fine eventually," Kangana added.
What Ranveer Singh said about the ban
Following FWICE's ban, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement that read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."
Coming back to Kangana's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, it is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and will debut in theatres on June 12.