Kangana Ranaut Reacts To FWICE's Action Against Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row: 'I've Been Banned By Everybody'

On May 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh after Farhan Akhtar approached them for the Don 3 dispute. The film body stated that Ranveer was issued multiple notices by FWICE to discuss the matter, but the actor replied that it was not the 'appropriate forum' to address their contractual issues, which prompted them to take action against him. Several members of the film fraternity, including Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Gupta, defended Singh and slammed FWICE for its decision.