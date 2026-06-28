Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid Part Ways After Over A Decade Together - Report

Courteney Cox has reportedly split from her partner of over a decade, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.
Cox, 62, and McDaid, 49, began dating in 2013.
They got engaged in 2014 but called off their engagement and reconciled later.
Actor Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid have ended their relationship.
Courteney Cox, 62, and Johnny McDaid, 49, have parted ways after being together for over a decade, People confirmed on Saturday. The reason behind their break-up is not known yet.
Neither Cox nor McDaid have commented on their split.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship timeline
Cox and McDaid were first spotted together in December 2013. In 2014, they made their red carpet debut at Cinemagic's LA showcase in Santa Monica, California.
They got engaged in the same year but called off the engagement in 2015. However, they reconciled by April 2016 but didn't re-engage.
Cox clarified their relationship status during her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in 2019.
"He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," Cox said, as reported by People. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before."
Cox and McDaid's past breakup history
In 2024, on Minnie Driver's podcast, Minnie Questions, Cox opened up about the therapy-based breakup.
"Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense," she told Driver. "We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not, it was just like, we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other."
The Friends actor also recalled that the sudden separation took a mental toll on her.
"We were engaged, and I was so shocked, I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises, and he's an incredible human being, so he wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship — there was that much that needed to be dealt with — that he had to protect himself around his heart," Cox added.
She later expressed gratitude for the separation, saying that it strengthened their connection.
"I'm thankful that Johnny was so bold and brave, 'cause it was life-changing for me, and I'm sure for him," Cox said.
Before her relationship with McDaid, Cox was married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2014.
Cox and McDaid's first meeting was at the actress' Los Angeles home. McDaid and his bandmate, Gary Lightbody, attended a gathering as guests of Ed Sheeran, who had been invited by Cox's friend, Christa Miller.
"I remember seeing Johnny and going, 'Oh, wow. He's really intense.' He's got those eyes, and he's playing the piano," Cox recalled her meeting with McDaid during a 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Cox added she found him "really handsome."
Their last public appearance was on September 6, 2025, at the US Open in New York City.