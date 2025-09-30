Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After Almost 20 Years Of Marriage - Report

After nearly two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided to separate after 19 years of marriage

  • The Oscar-winning actress and the country singer got married in June 2006

  • They share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage. They tied the knot in June 2006, and share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman, 58, also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Her marriage to Cruise ended in 2001.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate

The news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation was first reported by TMZ, citing sources who claimed that they had been living separately since the summer, and the Oscar-winning actress does not want the separation. Later, the report was confirmed by the BBC's source. The reason for their split is not yet known. Neither Kidman nor Urban has issued any statement on their separation.

Nicole Kidman to star in Girls And Their Horses - Instagram/Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman To Headline Murder Mystery Series Girls And Their Horses

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In their 19 years of marriage, Kidman and Urban have supported each other and have faced all ups and downs together. They were spotted together at several award shows and movie premieres. Also, they never shied away from displaying their love and affection for each other on social media.

The Hours star shared a photo of herself with Urban in June to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She shared a lovely monochrome picture of them on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary Baby,” she captioned it. Urban also shared a few photos with Kidman on social media in May, after they attended the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he won the ACM Triple Crown. In June, they also watched a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Urban, 57, was in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. In this difficult time, Kidman was always by his side.

"I look back now and realise Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways," he said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010. "[This is] the best place I've ever been."

