Hello Kitty Movie Sets Release Date For Summer 2028; Watch Announcement Video

The Japanese company Sanrio first introduced the cute classic feline in 1974. Yuko Shimizu created the flagship character as white cat named Kitty White who wears a red bow. It has a line of merchandise juggernaut, with items branded with Hello Kitty and her friends, such as Dear Daniel and superhero alter ego Ichigoman. Japan also has a Hello Kitty theme par. There are also Hello Kitty cafés and video games and others.