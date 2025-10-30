Hello Kitty Movie Sets Release Date For Summer 2028; Watch Announcement Video

Hello Kitty‘s is making its cinematic debut in 2028
New Line and Warner Bros Pictures will release director Leo Matsuda’s animated film on July 21, 2028
Screenplay of the film is written by Dana Fox
The Hello Kitty movie, based on the Sanrio character, is finally getting its theatrical release, after a long wait. New Line and Warner Bros Pictures Animation announced Hello Kitty release date on Instagram on Thursday (October 30).
The animated film was first announced in March 2021. It is now scheduled for release on July 21, 2028. The film is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. and Leo Matsuda is directing it. Dana Fox of Wicked fame wrote the screenplay of the upcoming project.
Hello Kitty movie release date
Sharing a video, the studio wrote, "Hello Hollywood 🎀🌴🎬 #HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028! (sic)"
The studio, in a statement, shared, “The film marks Hello Kitty’s Hollywood theatrical debut as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages.”
Plot details of the film are still under wraps.
The Japanese company Sanrio first introduced the cute classic feline in 1974. Yuko Shimizu created the flagship character as white cat named Kitty White who wears a red bow. It has a line of merchandise juggernaut, with items branded with Hello Kitty and her friends, such as Dear Daniel and superhero alter ego Ichigoman. Japan also has a Hello Kitty theme par. There are also Hello Kitty cafés and video games and others.
In 2015, there were reports that Sanrio was planning a film adaptation. Four years later, The Hollywood Reporter reported that New Line and FlynnPictureCo. were developing an English-language film.
Back in 2019, Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji said in a statement, “I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut.”
“Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world.”