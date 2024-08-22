United States

McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!

McDonald’s is bringing a touch of nostalgia and cuteness to the US with their new Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys, celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. Fans can now get their hands on these exclusive plushies, though one beloved character will be missing from the lineup.

McDonalds Hello Kitty
McDonald's Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Photo: McDonald's
The charming Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty McDonald’s Happy Meal toys created a viral sensation in March 2024 as fans rushed to collect all 10 plush toys from this iconic collaboration. Unfortunately, they were initially available only in Belgium.

Now, in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, these Happy Meal toys are making their way to the US, with nine of the original 10 plushies up for grabs.

Though the meals may be designed for kids, these toys have gained immense popularity among adults. Here’s how you can snag them before they disappear.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys lineup in Belgium featured a range of beloved characters:

  • My Melody as Dark Magician Girl

  • Tuxedosam as Obelisk the Tormentor

  • Chococat as The Winged Dragon of Ra

  • Hello Kitty as Dark Magician

  • Pompompurin as Exodia the Forbidden One

  • Pochacco as Time Wizard

  • Badtz-maru as Red-Eyes Black Dragon

  • Keroppi as Kuriboh

  • Cinnamonroll as Blue-Eyes White Dragon

  • Kuromi as Slifer the Sky Dragon

However, in the US release of this collaboration, the Badtz-maru as Red-Eyes Black Dragon toy will not be included.

mcdonalds hello kitty happy meal toys
McDonald's Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys Photo: McDonald's
How To Get The Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys

On August 20, McDonald’s officially announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys via a post on X. They had teased the collaboration the day before, hinting at the excitement to come by stating they were “mixing friend groups.”

Unlike other McDonald’s releases, Happy Meal toys can’t be purchased separately, and there's often some uncertainty about how long they’ll be available.

To get one of these toys, you need to just order a Happy Meal at your local McDonald’s. Although these toys are being launched nationwide, it's a good idea to check with your store to be sure they’re in stock.

The toys are randomly placed inside the Happy Meal boxes, so collecting the entire set may require multiple orders—and a lot of chicken nuggets.

However, collecting all the Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys could be worthwhile. McDonald’s current Collector’s Cup promo, which includes a Hello Kitty cup, is already fetching hundreds of dollars online.

