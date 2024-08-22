The charming Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty McDonald’s Happy Meal toys created a viral sensation in March 2024 as fans rushed to collect all 10 plush toys from this iconic collaboration. Unfortunately, they were initially available only in Belgium.
Now, in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, these Happy Meal toys are making their way to the US, with nine of the original 10 plushies up for grabs.
Though the meals may be designed for kids, these toys have gained immense popularity among adults. Here’s how you can snag them before they disappear.
The Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys lineup in Belgium featured a range of beloved characters:
My Melody as Dark Magician Girl
Tuxedosam as Obelisk the Tormentor
Chococat as The Winged Dragon of Ra
Hello Kitty as Dark Magician
Pompompurin as Exodia the Forbidden One
Pochacco as Time Wizard
Badtz-maru as Red-Eyes Black Dragon
Keroppi as Kuriboh
Cinnamonroll as Blue-Eyes White Dragon
Kuromi as Slifer the Sky Dragon
However, in the US release of this collaboration, the Badtz-maru as Red-Eyes Black Dragon toy will not be included.
How To Get The Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys
On August 20, McDonald’s officially announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys via a post on X. They had teased the collaboration the day before, hinting at the excitement to come by stating they were “mixing friend groups.”
Unlike other McDonald’s releases, Happy Meal toys can’t be purchased separately, and there's often some uncertainty about how long they’ll be available.
To get one of these toys, you need to just order a Happy Meal at your local McDonald’s. Although these toys are being launched nationwide, it's a good idea to check with your store to be sure they’re in stock.
The toys are randomly placed inside the Happy Meal boxes, so collecting the entire set may require multiple orders—and a lot of chicken nuggets.
However, collecting all the Yu-Gi-Oh Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys could be worthwhile. McDonald’s current Collector’s Cup promo, which includes a Hello Kitty cup, is already fetching hundreds of dollars online.