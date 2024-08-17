United States

McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why

McDonald's new Collector's Meals featuring collectable plastic cups have left fans disappointed. Customers expected high-quality cups like the classic glass ones but found the new versions lacking

McDonalds
Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with some even deciding not to pursue the cups at all. Photo: McDonald's
info_icon

McDonald's newest Collector's Meals have been causing quite a buzz, but not for the reasons the fast-food giant hoped. Fans who were thrilled to snag the latest batch of collectable cups are now feeling let down.

Released earlier this week, the Collector's Meal offers customers a chance to get one of six collectable cups featuring nostalgic characters from past Happy Meals. The lineup includes beloved icons like Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Barbie, Hello Kitty, Shrek, and Jurassic Park. But despite the exciting designs, the new cups have left many fans unimpressed.

The buzz started when TikTok user Miss B (@littlemiss1stgrade) shared her disappointment with the new cups. In her video, she compared them to the classic glass cups McDonald's used to offer. "These new plastic cups just don't measure up," she said, showing how the old glasses were "nice, heavy" and even had a McDonald's "M" engraved on the bottom.

The difference in quality was noticed. Fans echoed Miss B’s sentiments online, expressing their discontent. One user wrote, "I was so excited at first, but these cups aren't like the ones from the past. I'm not even going to bother tracking them down." Another added, "I was about to go to McDonald's to get one, but now I'm having second thoughts."

The frustration is compounded by the fact that these new cups are not dishwasher-safe. "I hate handwashing cups more than anything," one fan lamented. "I almost threw it out the window when I realized it couldn't go in the dishwasher."

Meanwhile, fans in Canada are having a better experience. Canadian McDonald’s locations are offering glass cups, though they’re not as colourful as their American counterparts. "It’s a bummer that we don’t get the colourful ones like in the USA," one Canadian fan wrote, but another pointed out, "At least ours aren't plastic!"

McDonald's Collectibles - McDonald's
McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles

