McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles

McDonald’s is reigniting the excitement of collectibles with its latest offering, the Collector’s Meal, paired with a unique set of six collectible cups designed to evoke cherished memories.
Launching on Tuesday, August 13, at participating US locations, the Collector’s Meal aims to create new memories inspired by the collectible cups' nostalgic designs. Available online, in stores, and at the drive-thru, this promotion gives fans the opportunity to embark on a quest to find and complete their cup collections.
“We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hand,” said Morgan Flatley, a McDonald’s executive, in a news release. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”
The Collector’s Meal is available throughout the day, ensuring that customers can add to their collection whenever the mood strikes. For breakfast, the meal includes a sausage and egg sandwich, hash browns, and a hot coffee. During lunch, customers can choose between a 10-piece nugget or a Big Mac, accompanied by fries and a drink.
The designs featured on the collectible cups are a nostalgic nod to some of McDonald’s most beloved keepsakes, reflecting a simpler time when childhood toys and McDonald's for dinner were among life’s simple pleasures. The cups spotlight classic items like the 1998 Cowpoke McNugget Buddy and the 1993 McDonald’s Dragster.
“Did you miss out on the Hello Kitty Crew Keychain in 2000?” McDonald's asked in the news release. “Well, now is your chance – this time, presented on the new Hello Kitty collectible cup."
The cups come in six designs:
McDonald’s
Coca-Cola
Hello Kitty & Peanuts
Beanie Babies
Barbie & Hot Wheels
Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions
Each purchase of a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal comes with one of these collectible cups, adding an element of surprise and delight to the dining experience.
To enhance the collectible craze, McDonald’s is offering an augmented reality experience and in-person collector events in New York City and Los Angeles. These interactive elements aim to deepen the engagement and excitement around the Collector’s Meal, making it more than just a meal, but an experience to be shared and remembered.