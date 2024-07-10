McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced its latest McFlurry flavor, the Kit Kat Banana Split, now available nationwide.
This new treat features a vanilla soft serve base blended with real banana, strawberry clusters, and crunchy pieces of Kit Kat wafer bars in every bite, promising a delightful way to beat the heat.
The limited-time Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry will be available starting July 10 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.
McDonald's Introduces Garlic Sauce and More New Summer Menu Items
Introducing McDonald's Special Grade Garlic Sauce
On Monday, McDonald's launched its first-ever garlic sauce, created in collaboration with the popular anime series, "Jujutsu Kaisen." This limited-time offering is available exclusively through the McDonald's app.
The new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, inspired by the Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan, offers a delightful blend of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness. This special sauce comes in packaging featuring eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Customers can enjoy the sauce for free with any Chicken McNuggets order placed through the McDonald's app.
Returning Menu Favorites: Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McDonald's is bringing back the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, along with its larger Double Quarter Pounder version. First introduced in 2022, this sandwich features 100% beef, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special smoky BLT sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. These fan favorites will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday.