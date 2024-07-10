United States

McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items

McDonald's has unveiled its exciting summer menu, featuring the new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry and a Special Grade Garlic Sauce in collaboration with "Jujutsu Kaisen." Alongside these fresh treats, fan favorites like the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese are making a comeback.

McDonalds Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry
McDonald's Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry Photo: McDonald's
info_icon

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced its latest McFlurry flavor, the Kit Kat Banana Split, now available nationwide.

This new treat features a vanilla soft serve base blended with real banana, strawberry clusters, and crunchy pieces of Kit Kat wafer bars in every bite, promising a delightful way to beat the heat.

The limited-time Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry will be available starting July 10 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry' - McDonald's
What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

McDonald's Introduces Garlic Sauce and More New Summer Menu Items

Introducing McDonald's Special Grade Garlic Sauce

On Monday, McDonald's launched its first-ever garlic sauce, created in collaboration with the popular anime series, "Jujutsu Kaisen." This limited-time offering is available exclusively through the McDonald's app.

The new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, inspired by the Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan, offers a delightful blend of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness. This special sauce comes in packaging featuring eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen."

Customers can enjoy the sauce for free with any Chicken McNuggets order placed through the McDonald's app.

McDonald's New JJK Collab - McDonald's
McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Returning Menu Favorites: Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McDonald's Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese Photo: McDonald's
info_icon

McDonald's is bringing back the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, along with its larger Double Quarter Pounder version. First introduced in 2022, this sandwich features 100% beef, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special smoky BLT sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. These fan favorites will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday.

Taco Bell's New Luxe Cravings Box - Taco Bell
Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Have 'New Energy' Ahead Of Ten Hag's Third Season
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Fussballliebe Gets Makeover, Ice-Cool Ivan Toney
  3. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
  4. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha: At Least 7 Servitors Injured After Massive Idol Slips And Falls On Them In Puri
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'We Are Poor, Who Will Give Justice?', Says Victim's Family; Aaditya Thackeray Calls It 'Murder'
  3. 13 Assembly Seats To Go For Bypolls On July 10 Across 7 States | Check Full List, Important Candidates
  4. Gujarat: 2 Children Dead, 5 Injured As Tourist Bus Falls Into Ravine In Saputara| On Cam
  5. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  2. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  3. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
  4. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  5. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
World News
  1. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  2. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  3. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
  4. Modi Gets A Red Carpet Welcome In Moscow  
  5. Israeli Strike In Syria Kills A Former Bodyguard Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets