McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items

McDonald's is bringing back the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, along with its larger Double Quarter Pounder version. First introduced in 2022, this sandwich features 100% beef, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special smoky BLT sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. These fan favorites will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday.