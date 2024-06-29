United States

Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!

Taco Bell's new $7 Luxe Cravings Box promises affordability amidst inflation concerns, featuring a tempting lineup including Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a drink. This value meal competes with recent offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, emphasizing cost-effective options amid rising prices.

Taco Bell
Taco Bell's New Luxe Cravings Box Photo: Taco Bell
Taco Bell is introducing a new combo meal deal aimed at offering affordable options amidst ongoing inflation concerns. Launched this Thursday, the $7 limited-time Luxe Cravings Box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink. According to the restaurant chain, this combo is priced approximately 55% lower than purchasing these items separately.

In response to consumer worries about rising prices, several major fast food chains have recently introduced similar initiatives. Just last week, McDonald's rolled out a $5 limited-time Meal Deal featuring options like a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink.

Last month, Wendy's introduced a $3 breakfast deal featuring an English muffin breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes, while Burger King launched the $5 Your Way Meal, offering a choice of three sandwiches along with chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink.

Taco Bell continues to prioritize affordability amid consumer demand for budget-friendly options. Earlier this year, they offered the $5 Taco Discovery Box, which included a Crunchy Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, and a medium drink, available from April to June 4. In January, Taco Bell also unveiled their Cravings Value Menu, featuring 10 items priced at $3 or less.

Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box nutritional information

Here are the nutritional details for Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Box:

Chalupa Supreme (Beef): 360 calories, 20g total fat (26% daily value), 25mg cholesterol (8%), 570mg sodium, 31g total carbohydrates (11%), 12g protein.

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito: 500 calories, 19g total fat (24% daily value), 30mg cholesterol (10%), 1280mg sodium, 65g total carbohydrates (24%), 18g protein.

Double Stacked Taco: 320 calories, 16g total fat (21% daily value), 25mg cholesterol (8%), 600mg sodium, 34g total carbohydrates (12%), 11g protein.

Chips and nacho cheese sauce: 220 calories, 13g total fat (17% daily value), 0mg cholesterol, 280mg sodium, 24g total carbohydrates (9%), 3g protein.

