Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!

Taco Bell continues to prioritize affordability amid consumer demand for budget-friendly options. Earlier this year, they offered the $5 Taco Discovery Box, which included a Crunchy Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, and a medium drink, available from April to June 4. In January, Taco Bell also unveiled their Cravings Value Menu, featuring 10 items priced at $3 or less.