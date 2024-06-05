Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!

This summer, Wendy's is spicing things up for chicken nugget enthusiasts with the introduction of "Saucy Nuggets." Starting Monday, customers can enjoy chicken nuggets coated in a variety of seven flavors, ranging from garlic parmesan to spicy honey BBQ.
Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's, expressed excitement, stating, "Wendy's chicken nugget fandom is truly unrivaled, so it was only natural for us to level up our iconic Nuggs with even more flavor for our fans."
For those who prefer the classics, don't fret: Wendy's will still be offering its original crispy chicken nuggets and spicy chicken nuggets alongside the new Saucy Nuggets.
Wendy's Saucy Nuggets Come In 7 Flavors
Wendy's Saucy Nuggets come in four sizes: 4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, and 20-piece. These nuggets are available in seven tantalizing sauce flavors:
Honey BBQ
Garlic Parm
Buffalo
Spicy Honey BBQ
Spicy Garlic Parm
Spicy Buffalo
Spicy Ghost Pepper
How To Get Wendy's Saucy Nuggets First
To be among the first to try Wendy's Saucy Nuggets, simply head to the Wendy's app, Wendys.com, or place an order for in-restaurant pickup or app delivery starting Monday. These exclusive nuggets will be available for purchase for one week through these channels.
As an extra perk, Wendy's is offering free in-app delivery fees until June 10, according to the company's announcement.
Starting June 10, fans can also grab the new nuggets at participating restaurants or through the drive-thru window.
How to Get Wendy's Saucy Nugs For Free
To enjoy complimentary Wendy's Saucy Nugs, from Wednesday until June 18, simply make a purchase of $15 or more on DoorDash, and you'll receive a free 6-piece nugget.
Additionally, DashPass members can claim free Saucy Nuggs with a minimum purchase of $20.