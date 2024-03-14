New Orange Dreamsicle Frosty Leads Wendy's Spring Menu Innovations: Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, March Madness Deals, and More!

Wendy's is unveiling a nostalgic twist with its latest Frosty flavor, taking customers on a trip down memory lane to childhood treats. The fast-food chain announced the launch of their first spring flavor: Orange Dreamsicle, set to debut on March 19.
This new offering combines the beloved taste of an orange creamsicle pop with the creamy indulgence of a Frosty. It blends Wendy's classic vanilla Frosty with refreshing orange cream, creating a unique and flavorful combination. Like previous seasonal releases, Orange Dreamsicle will temporarily replace the vanilla Frosty on the menu, joining the chocolate Frosty.
Wendy's is no stranger to introducing playful seasonal flavors. In November, they reintroduced the peppermint Frosty, marking their first holiday-inspired frozen treat. Additionally, in September, they experimented with a pumpkin spice Frosty, showcasing their commitment to offering innovative and enjoyable options for customers throughout the year.
Wendy's is gearing up for a wave of sweet innovations, with their latest announcement being the introduction of a new breakfast menu item: the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts.
During breakfast hours, customers can enjoy the new Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, crafted from Danish dough coated in glaze and baked with a blend of cinnamon, brown butter, and sugar. Each serving is generously topped with cream cheese frosting, featuring “a subtle citrus note."
During March Madness, Wendy's is offering savings for basketball fans. By accessing a coupon in the offers tab of the app, customers can enjoy a $1 Dave’s Single or a $2 Dave’s Double until April 10.
The Dave’s Single features a quarter-pound burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onions on a bun, making it larger than their Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers. Meanwhile, the Dave’s Double offers the same toppings but includes two burger patties.
While rewards members can only redeem the cheeseburger deals once each, no purchase is necessary.
This basketball promotion comes after Wendy's stirred up conversation with the announcement of "dynamic pricing" in 2025, which some interpreted as higher prices during peak hours. However, Wendy's clarified to PEOPLE that customers might actually notice lower prices during slower periods, rather than increases during peak hours.