Wendy's Marks 40th Anniversary of 'Where's the Beef?' Commercial With Free Cheeseburgers And More!

In 1984, Wendy's revolutionized the fast-food advertising landscape with its unforgettable "Where's the beef?" commercial during the Super Bowl. Now, four decades later, the iconic fast-food chain is commemorating this cultural milestone with a series of special promotions and menu additions.

To honor the 40th anniversary of the legendary advertisement, Wendy's is offering customers a delectable deal: a free Dave's Single cheeseburger with any purchase made through the Wendy's app.

The Dave's Single features a juicy quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, crisp lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onions, all nestled between a toasted bun. This mouthwatering offer is available exclusively through February 12th, providing fans with a week-long opportunity to indulge in Wendy's classic flavors.

To redeem it, customers simply need to navigate to the "Offers" tab within the Wendy's app to claim their free cheeseburger.

As a bonus, Wendy's is also providing complimentary delivery for app orders during the Super Bowl, ensuring that fans can enjoy their favorite meals from the comfort of their own homes.

But the celebrations don't stop there. Wendy's enthusiasts can further commemorate the iconic "Where's the beef?" campaign by purchasing a specially designed t-shirt from Homage, an Ohio-based vintage-inspired apparel company. The Homage x Wendy's Collection features six unique t-shirt designs, each priced at $32, allowing fans to showcase their love for the beloved fast-food chain in style.

In addition to these anniversary festivities, Wendy's is treating customers to a host of other exciting deals throughout the month. Until February 14th, patrons can purchase Frosty Key Tags for just $3 each. These tags entitle holders to one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of the year, making them a must-have for Frosty aficionados. Customers can opt for a physical key tag or choose the digital option when placing a mobile order through the Wendy's app.

Notably, 90% of the proceeds from these key tags support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, underscoring Wendy's commitment to making a positive impact in communities across the United States and Canada.

Moreover, Wendy's has expanded its menu offerings with the introduction of a tantalizing breakfast burrito. Launched approximately two weeks ago, this savory delight features a soft tortilla filled with two eggs, six strips of applewood-smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce. For those craving an extra kick, the burrito comes with two packets of Cholula Original Hot Sauce on the side.

Currently available at 4,500 Wendy's locations in select regions across the U.S., the breakfast burrito promises to satisfy morning hunger pangs with its irresistible combination of flavors.