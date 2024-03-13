Get Lucky With Starbucks: New St. Patrick's Day Drink & BOGO Offer Unveiled!

Starting March 12, customers can enjoy the festive green drink known as the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. Starbucks describes the blended drink as “inspired by a pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow.” Its green hue is derived from matcha, complemented by the addition of caramel syrup, milk, and ice. The final Frappuccino is garnished with whipped cream, a caramel sauce drizzle, and “crunchy caramel-sugar topping.”