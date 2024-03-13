Get Lucky With Starbucks: New St. Patrick's Day Drink & BOGO Offer Unveiled!

With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, Starbucks has already made us feel lucky with some exciting news. The renowned coffee chain has unveiled a new beverage to mark the occasion and is treating its fans to a special BOGO offer.
Starting March 12, customers can enjoy the festive green drink known as the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. Starbucks describes the blended drink as “inspired by a pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow.” Its green hue is derived from matcha, complemented by the addition of caramel syrup, milk, and ice. The final Frappuccino is garnished with whipped cream, a caramel sauce drizzle, and “crunchy caramel-sugar topping.”
Advertisement
To redeem this buy-one-get-one-free offer, simply pre-order through the Starbucks app or request the promotion from your barista in-store.
The BOGO offer, exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members, will be available on Thursday, March 14, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. During this time, purchasing any handcrafted drink allows you to receive another one for free. And yes, the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is eligible for this deal.
Thursday's BOGO deal also presents an ideal opportunity to explore Starbucks' fresh spring menu, particularly if you haven't had the chance yet. This seasonal lineup features lavender-infused beverages such as the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha, and a variety of other delightful sips.
Advertisement
Lucky for us, Starbucks isn't the sole establishment offering free treats this week in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Krispy Kreme will be handing out complimentary green O’riginal Glazed donuts from March 15 to 17 to customers who visit their nearby store wearing green attire.