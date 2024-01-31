Starbucks Launches Oleato Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Line To U.S. Market, Alongside Romantic Valentine's Day Drinks

Starbucks has introduced its line of Oleato beverages, which blend extra virgin olive oil from the brand Partanna with Starbucks coffee, to stores across the United States. These unique olive oil-infused drinks initially premiered in Italy in February 2023 and are now available for customers in the U.S. starting from Tuesday, January 30th.
Starbucks has introduced its unique Oleato olive oil-infused coffee line to the U.S. market, inspired by a Mediterranean tradition and founder Howard Schultz's trip to Sicily, alongside romantic Valentine's Day beverages featuring chocolate and strawberries.
Starbucks drew inspiration for these drinks from a trip taken by the company's founder, Howard Schultz, to Sicily. During his visit, he noticed the Mediterranean tradition of starting the day with a spoonful of olive oil. Recognizing the similarity between this practice and the morning coffee or espresso routine that many people follow, Schultz decided to merge the two concepts, resulting in these new offerings now available to customers in the United States.
Now, let's explore what's available in the new product line.
Oleato Golden Foam
Similar to other cold foam choices, the Oleato Golden Foam can be incorporated into various cold beverages to create a personalized treat. This cold foam is crafted using vanilla sweet cream and is enriched with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.
Depending on the specific Starbucks location, you can anticipate an additional cost of $1 to $1.25 to have an additional pump of olive oil added directly to your drink or to have the golden foam placed on top of it.
Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut
This chilled shaken beverage features blonde espresso, toffee nut flavoring, and oat milk, all crowned with a layer of Oleato Golden Foam. It's important to note that the cold foam contains both dairy and oil, so if you have any sensitivities to these ingredients, please be mindful when ordering this drink.
Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk
Whether you prefer it hot or cold, this beverage is prepared using a blonde espresso roast, oat milk, and an infusion of Partanna extra virgin olive oil. Additionally, you have the option to request a shot of olive oil directly added to your drink for an extra layer of flavor.
Customized drinks with Oleato foam
Starbucks is encouraging customers to unleash their creativity with the new customization options, and they're providing inspiration with a variety of choices:
Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam
Enjoy the delightful blend of Chai tea, milk, and ice, all topped with Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.
Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam
Savor the sweetness of matcha tea served with milk over ice, topped with a layer of Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.
Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam
Experience the flavors of sweet mango and dragonfruit, shaken with coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of sliced dragonfruit, all finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.
Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam
Dive into the tropical goodness of pineapple and passionfruit combined with diced pineapple and coconut milk, and elevate the experience with Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.
Starbucks Valentines Drinks
If your significant other is passionate about coffee, you're in for a treat.
Starbucks has introduced two new Valentine's Day-themed beverages that you can now order through the Starbucks app. These drinks are designed to embrace the flavors often linked to love and romance, featuring the delightful combination of chocolate and strawberries.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Créme Frappuccino
This drink combines ice, milk, strawberry puree, and java chips, layered over a splash of strawberry puree, and crowned with whipped cream.
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew
Indulge in this cold brew featuring hazelnut syrup, a luscious chocolate cream cold foam, and a tempting chocolate cookie crumble topping.