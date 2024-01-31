Starbucks Launches Oleato Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Line To U.S. Market, Alongside Romantic Valentine's Day Drinks

Customized drinks with Oleato foam

Starbucks is encouraging customers to unleash their creativity with the new customization options, and they're providing inspiration with a variety of choices:

Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam

Enjoy the delightful blend of Chai tea, milk, and ice, all topped with Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.

Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam

Savor the sweetness of matcha tea served with milk over ice, topped with a layer of Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.

Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam

Experience the flavors of sweet mango and dragonfruit, shaken with coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of sliced dragonfruit, all finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.

Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam

Dive into the tropical goodness of pineapple and passionfruit combined with diced pineapple and coconut milk, and elevate the experience with Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam.