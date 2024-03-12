United States

Starbucks' Fresh Spring Menu: New Lavender Drinks And Colorful Merchandise Await!

Get ready to welcome spring with open arms as Starbucks unveils its enticing new seasonal menu, featuring lavender-infused drinks and vibrant merchandise to brighten up your day. Indulge in the refreshing Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha and Latte, and explore the colorful array of cups and tumblers in this exciting spring lineup.

Outlook International Desk
March 12, 2024
Starbucks
Starbucks Spring Menu 2024 Photo: Starbucks
With the arrival of a new season comes a fresh lineup of offerings at Starbucks. The renowned coffee chain introduced its spring menu on Thursday, featuring two new seasonal drinks.

Moreover, patrons of Starbucks Reserve outlets in Seattle, New York, and Chicago can indulge in exclusive malt and affogato beverages, along with three new Avocado Toast options.

Here are the latest additions to the Starbucks Spring menu.

Experience the latest offerings with the introduction of the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha and Latte at Starbucks.

Starbucks' Lavender Drinks

In a season where pumpkin spice lattes dominate fall, lavender takes the spotlight for spring.

For a limited time, Starbucks presents two new lavender-infused beverages:

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha Photo: Starbucks
Enjoy the refreshing blend of smooth matcha, oat milk, and a topping of sweet lavender cream cold foam.

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte Photo: Starbucks
Indulge in a delightful combination of blonde espresso, creamy oat milk, and the "sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender."

Starbucks Spring Merchandise

Starbucks Spring Merchandise Photo: Starbucks
Alongside the spring menu, Starbucks is rolling out a fresh selection of colorful merchandise.

Included in the seasonal lineup are vibrant cold cups, tumblers, water bottles, and a charming pastel pink curved mug. Prices for these new items range from $16.95 to $29.95.

"Starbucks is also introducing artist Shae Anthony’s joyful collection of drinkware as part of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series," as announced by the renowned chain in a recent press release.

Moreover, Starbucks Rewards members can earn 25 points and receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage by bringing a clean personal cup when ordering at a Starbucks location, drive-thru, or via the official app.

