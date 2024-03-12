United States

Starbucks' Fresh Spring Menu: New Lavender Drinks And Colorful Merchandise Await!

Get ready to welcome spring with open arms as Starbucks unveils its enticing new seasonal menu, featuring lavender-infused drinks and vibrant merchandise to brighten up your day. Indulge in the refreshing Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha and Latte, and explore the colorful array of cups and tumblers in this exciting spring lineup.