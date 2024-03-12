Starbucks' Fresh Spring Menu: New Lavender Drinks And Colorful Merchandise Await!

With the arrival of a new season comes a fresh lineup of offerings at Starbucks. The renowned coffee chain introduced its spring menu on Thursday, featuring two new seasonal drinks.
Moreover, patrons of Starbucks Reserve outlets in Seattle, New York, and Chicago can indulge in exclusive malt and affogato beverages, along with three new Avocado Toast options.
Here are the latest additions to the Starbucks Spring menu.
Experience the latest offerings with the introduction of the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha and Latte at Starbucks.
Starbucks' Lavender Drinks
In a season where pumpkin spice lattes dominate fall, lavender takes the spotlight for spring.
For a limited time, Starbucks presents two new lavender-infused beverages:
Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha
Enjoy the refreshing blend of smooth matcha, oat milk, and a topping of sweet lavender cream cold foam.
Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte
Indulge in a delightful combination of blonde espresso, creamy oat milk, and the "sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender."
Starbucks Spring Merchandise
Alongside the spring menu, Starbucks is rolling out a fresh selection of colorful merchandise.
Included in the seasonal lineup are vibrant cold cups, tumblers, water bottles, and a charming pastel pink curved mug. Prices for these new items range from $16.95 to $29.95.
"Starbucks is also introducing artist Shae Anthony’s joyful collection of drinkware as part of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series," as announced by the renowned chain in a recent press release.
Moreover, Starbucks Rewards members can earn 25 points and receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage by bringing a clean personal cup when ordering at a Starbucks location, drive-thru, or via the official app.