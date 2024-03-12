Doughnut lovers have reason to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day, as Krispy Kreme unveils four new doughnuts and reprises the beloved O'riginal Glazed Doughnut in commemoration of the holiday.
Starting March 11, customers can indulge in the new St. Patrick's Day-themed doughnuts for a limited time at select Krispy Kreme locations throughout the United States, as announced in a press release on Monday.
Furthermore, customers adorned in green attire who visit Krispy Kreme either in-store or through the drive-thru from March 15th to 17th can enjoy a complimentary O'riginal Glazed Doughnut, without making any purchase as well. The O'riginal Glazed Doughnut stays true to its name – a classic Krispy Kreme treat with a festive green twist.
Advertisement
New Krispy Kreme Doughnut Flavors for St. Patricks Day
Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut
This features an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, adorned with a colorful explosion of rainbow sprinkles, and crowned with a buttercream cloud.
Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme made with Oreo Cookies
An unglazed shell filled with a decadent cookies & Kreme filling made with Oreo cookies. Dipped in white icing and drizzled with green swirls, it is finished with St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles.
Plaid Party Doughnut
This creation consists of an unglazed shell filled with creamy white Kreme filling, dipped in rich chocolate icing, and elegantly drizzled with green icing.
Advertisement
Shooting Shamrock Doughnut
An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in a soft green icing with a delicate green swirl, topped off with a charming shamrock sugar piece.
According to the company, the four new doughnut flavors are accessible both in-store and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website. Additionally, customers can discover the collection in Krispy Kreme 6-packs available at certain grocery stores.
Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, expressed in a press release, "Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold.”
To locate a nearby shop or grocery store carrying Krispy Kreme products, customers can visit www.krispykreme.com/locate.