Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts For St. Patrick's Day, Introduces 4 New Flavors

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Krispy Kreme's festive offerings! Indulge in four new doughnut flavors and enjoy a complimentary O'riginal Glazed Doughnut with a green twist.

Outlook International Desk
March 12, 2024
Business%20Wire%2F%20Krispy%20Kreme
Krispy Kreme Free Doughnuts For St. Patrick's Day Photo: Business Wire/ Krispy Kreme
Doughnut lovers have reason to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day, as Krispy Kreme unveils four new doughnuts and reprises the beloved O'riginal Glazed Doughnut in commemoration of the holiday.

Starting March 11, customers can indulge in the new St. Patrick's Day-themed doughnuts for a limited time at select Krispy Kreme locations throughout the United States, as announced in a press release on Monday.

Furthermore, customers adorned in green attire who visit Krispy Kreme either in-store or through the drive-thru from March 15th to 17th can enjoy a complimentary O'riginal Glazed Doughnut, without making any purchase as well. The O'riginal Glazed Doughnut stays true to its name – a classic Krispy Kreme treat with a festive green twist.

New Krispy Kreme Doughnut Flavors for St. Patricks Day

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut

This features an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, adorned with a colorful explosion of rainbow sprinkles, and crowned with a buttercream cloud.

Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme made with Oreo Cookies

An unglazed shell filled with a decadent cookies & Kreme filling made with Oreo cookies. Dipped in white icing and drizzled with green swirls, it is finished with St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles.

Plaid Party Doughnut

This creation consists of an unglazed shell filled with creamy white Kreme filling, dipped in rich chocolate icing, and elegantly drizzled with green icing.

Shooting Shamrock Doughnut

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in a soft green icing with a delicate green swirl, topped off with a charming shamrock sugar piece.

According to the company, the four new doughnut flavors are accessible both in-store and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website. Additionally, customers can discover the collection in Krispy Kreme 6-packs available at certain grocery stores.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, expressed in a press release, "Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold.”

To locate a nearby shop or grocery store carrying Krispy Kreme products, customers can visit www.krispykreme.com/locate.

St Patrick's Day

