Leap Day Deals And Freebies 2024: From Krispy Kreme To Starbucks, For Leaplings And All Customers!

Leap Day discounts and offers are on full swing! From discounted donuts to complimentary guacamole, there are various deals available to commemorate the extra day of 2024. As Thursday, February 29 marks Leap Day for 2024, some companies are commemorating the extra day by providing customers with enticing freebies and deals.

While there are particular giveaways reserved for "leaplings" born on a leap day, numerous establishments are also extending discounted or complimentary food offers to all customers.