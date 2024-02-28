Leap Day Deals And Freebies 2024: From Krispy Kreme To Starbucks, For Leaplings And All Customers!

Leap Day discounts and offers are on full swing! From discounted donuts to complimentary guacamole, there are various deals available to commemorate the extra day of 2024. As Thursday, February 29 marks Leap Day for 2024, some companies are commemorating the extra day by providing customers with enticing freebies and deals.
While there are particular giveaways reserved for "leaplings" born on a leap day, numerous establishments are also extending discounted or complimentary food offers to all customers.
What are People Born on Leap Day called?
People born on February 29 are commonly referred to as "leaplings." Approximately 5 million people worldwide share this unique birthday out of a global population of about 8 billion.
Krispy Kreme Leap Day Deal
Krispy Kreme's leap day promotion entails offering all customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for only $2.29 when they buy any regularly priced dozen.
For individuals born on February 29th, they can receive a complimentary Original Glazed dozen without needing to make a purchase, although they must provide proof of their birthday.
Build-A-Bear Leap Day Birthday
For individuals with leap day birthdays, participating Build-A-Bear workshops are offering the opportunity to create a Birthday Treat Bear for only $4 on February 29th. This promotion is an expansion of the company's "Pay Your Age" offer, allowing guests to adopt a Birthday Treat Bear for the price equivalent to their age during their birthday month. Before visiting, it's advisable to contact your local store to verify availability.
Wendy's Leap Day Breakfast Deal
For February 29th, Wendy's is offering customers a complimentary Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours at participating locations, subject to availability. No purchase is required, but the offer is restricted to one per vehicle in the drive-thru or per in-store transaction. Please note that this promotion is not accessible through third-party delivery services such as DoorDash or UberEats.
Duck Donuts Leap Day Deal
Duck Donuts is presenting customers with a special deal on Thursday, February 29, 2024, offering a combination of a cinnamon sugar donut and either hot coffee or cold brew for $2.29.
Noodles & Company Leap Day Deal
Noodles & Company will be providing a 29% discount to Noodles Rewards Members on purchases totaling $29 or more on February 29th, as reported by USA Today.
Chipotle Leap Day Free Guacamole
On Thursday, Chipotle Rewards members can enjoy complimentary guacamole by applying the code EXTRA24 when placing digital orders through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.
Staples Passport Photo February 29
In honor of the introduction of its new loyalty program, Staples is providing 29,000 complimentary passport photos through a coupon available on its app.
Perdue Leap Day Deal
To celebrate Leap Day on February 29th, Perdue is extending a special offer: Enjoy a 29% discount on orders totaling $99 or more on PerdueFarms.com. Simply apply the code Leap29 during checkout. This promotion runs from Thursday, February 22nd through Thursday, February 29th, as told by the company to USA TODAY.
Milk Bar Free Leap Day Birthday Cakes
Leap day celebrants can mark their unique once-in-four-years birthday with a complimentary full-sized cake from Milk Bar. To claim this offer, simply visit any Milk Bar store location (excluding those within Nordstrom department stores) on February 29th and present a government ID verifying that February 29th is your birthday.
Starbucks Leap Year Deal
Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on handcrafted drinks for select Starbucks Rewards accounts. While not all accounts will receive this offer, those who do have until March 3, 2024, to redeem the coupon through the app.