Is a leap year really every 4 years?

Despite common misconceptions, leap years do not occur every four years. Simply adding a leap day every four years would result in a calendar that is more than 44 minutes longer, as noted by the National Air & Space Museum.

In subsequent calendar revisions, it was established that years divisible by 100 do not adhere to the standard four-year leap day rule unless they are also divisible by 400, as highlighted by the JPL. Over the past 500 years, leap days were omitted in 1700, 1800, and 1900, while 2000 included one.

Following this practice, in the next 500 years, there will be no leap day in 2100, 2200, 2300, and 2500.

What are the next The upcoming leap years will occur in 2028, 2032, and 2036.