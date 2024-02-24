Calling All Swifties: One Of London's Top Museums Seeks Taylor Swift 'Superfan' As Official Advisor Ahead Of Eras Tour In Europe!

Attention to all die-hard Taylor Swift fans: Swifties, your ultimate career opportunity has just been announced! The V&A Museum in London, Britain is seeking a Taylor Swift 'superfan' to serve as its official advisor on all matters related to the star.
The museum stated that this role is part of a broader initiative to recruit "super fan advisers" aimed at providing insights into niche subjects and cultural phenomena to the museum's curatorial teams.
On Friday, the London museum, which specialises in art, design and performance, expressed its interest in connecting with UK-based "Swifties" ahead of the U.S. music star's upcoming European tour.
The museum aims to gain valuable "insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift memorabilia."
Fans of the 14-time Grammy-winning singer frequently exchange friendship bracelets at her concerts.
The museum is also advertising other superfan adviser positions, including roles for enthusiasts of emojis and items like Crocs shoes. These roles are listed as part-time, zero-hour contract positions on the museum's website.
The museum has already appointed individuals to fill four similar roles, enlisting enthusiasts to advise on Toby jugs, Pokemon cards, Gorpcore clothing, and Lego.
As part of their job, successful candidates will meet with the museum's curatorial team and impart their expertise.
The museum stated that these roles are "part of a drive to complement further the vast curatorial knowledge within the museum's walls and bring in grassroots expertise in highly specific cultural niches".
Dr. Tristram Hunt, the museum director, expressed, "These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today."
Fans who are interested can submit their applications through the V&A website starting from Friday. Successful applicants will be paid at a fixed rate per session.