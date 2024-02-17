United States

Famous Authors’ Houses That Are Turned Into Museums; You Can Visit And Take A Glimpse Of Their Life

Literary enthusiasts can embark on a journey through literary history, guided by the homes and memories of their favorite writers around the world.

Harshita Das
February 17, 2024

Photo: Pinterest
From the quaint English countryside to bustling American cities, these historic houses have been lovingly preserved as museums, offering visitors a glimpse into the lives and inspirations of some of the world's most celebrated writers.

1.  Jane Austen

Where: Chawton, Hampshire, UK

Jane Austen's cottage in Chawton, Hampshire, UK, is a testament to the enduring legacy of the beloved Regency-era novelist. This picturesque Victorian-style home, where Austen penned her timeless classics, has been transformed into a museum and library showcasing the author's life and works.

2. Sir Walter Scott

Where: Abbotsford House, Scotland

Nestled on the Scottish border, Abbotsford House stands as a magnificent tribute to Sir Walter Scott, the iconic Scottish novelist. This 18th-century masterpiece of medieval architecture welcomes visitors to explore Scott's library, study room, and other intricately adorned chambers, offering a glimpse into the life of the literary legend.

Sir Walter Scott House
Sir Walter Scott House Photo: Abbotsford
3. William Shakespeare

Where: Stratford-upon-Avon, England

Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon is a quintessential Tudor-style half-timber house steeped in history and literary lore. Visitors can wander through the rooms where the Bard of Avon once walked, immersing themselves in the world of one of history's greatest playwrights.

William Shakespeare's birthplace
William Shakespeare's birthplace Photo: Pinterest
4. Charles Dickens

Where: London, England

In the heart of 19th-century London, Charles Dickens' former residence on 48 Doughty Street now stands as a museum dedicated to the life and works of the prolific author. From Dickens's living room to his study, visitors can explore the Georgian house and gain insight into the writer's creative process.

Charles Dickens' house
Charles Dickens' house Photo: Pinterest
5. Agatha Christie

Where: Greenway House, Dart River Estate, England

Greenway House, nestled along the picturesque Dart River, served as a cherished retreat for Agatha Christie, the queen of mystery. This Georgian-style residence, filled with Christie's personal belongings and inspiration for her gripping murder mysteries, offers a fascinating glimpse into the author's private world.

Photo: The Home of Agatha Christie
6. Brontë Sisters

Where: Brontë Parsonage Museum, Haworth, Yorkshire, England

The Brontë Parsonage Museum in the quaint village of Haworth pays homage to the literary legacy of the Brontë sisters – Charlotte, Emily, and Anne. Set in the charming 19th-century home where the sisters penned their timeless novels, the museum invites visitors to explore the rooms where literary masterpieces like "Jane Eyre" and "Wuthering Heights" were born.

Brontë Sisters House
Brontë Sisters House Photo: Brontë Parsonage Museum
7. Edgar Allan Poe

Where: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Edgar Allan Poe's Baltimore home, a haunting two-story row house, offers visitors a glimpse into the eerie world of the master of macabre. Preserved as a National Historic Landmark, the 19th-century brick home provides insight into Poe's life and legacy, with rooms echoing the atmosphere of his haunting tales.

Edgar Allan Poe House
Edgar Allan Poe House Photo: Poe Baltimore
8. C S Lewis

Where: The Kilns, Oxford, England

The Kilns, CS Lewis's cherished home on the outskirts of Oxford, stands as a testament to the beloved author's literary legacy. This 20th-century British residence, surrounded by lush greenery, offers visitors a glimpse into Lewis's world, with personal belongings and memorabilia preserving his memory.

C S Lewis house
C S Lewis house Photo: Pinterest
9. Louisa May Alcott

Where: Orchard House, Massachusetts, USA

Orchard House in Massachusetts served as both the childhood home of Louisa May Alcott and the inspiration for her iconic novel "Little Women." Preserved as a living monument to the beloved author, the 17th-century house offers visitors a chance to step into the world of the March family.

Louisa May Alcotts' house
Louisa May Alcotts' house Photo: Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House
10. Ernest Hemingway

Where: Key West, Florida, USA

Ernest Hemingway's former residence in Key West, Florida, offers visitors a glimpse into the life of the legendary author. This Spanish Colonial-style house, where Hemingway penned some of his most famous works, including "The Old Man and the Sea," is a testament to his enduring literary legacy.

Ernest Hemingway's House
Ernest Hemingway's House Photo: Hemingway Home & Museum
11. Mark Twain

Where: Hartford, Connecticut, USA

Mark Twain's opulent Gothic Revival-style house in Hartford, Connecticut, stands as a testament to the author's larger-than-life persona. Preserved as a museum showcasing Twain's life and works, the 19th-century mansion offers visitors a glimpse into the world of one of America's greatest storytellers.

Mark Twain'shouse
Mark Twain'shouse Photo: Pinterest
12. Rabindranath Tagore

Where: Jorasanko Thakur Bari, Kolkata, India

Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India, has been transformed into a museum honoring the Nobel laureate's life and legacy. This sprawling haveli, steeped in Bengali culture and history, offers visitors a glimpse into Tagore's world and his enduring influence on literature and art.

Rabindranath Tagore's house
Rabindranath Tagore's house Photo: Pinterest
