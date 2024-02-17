Famous Authors’ Houses That Are Turned Into Museums; You Can Visit And Take A Glimpse Of Their Life

6. Brontë Sisters

Where: Brontë Parsonage Museum, Haworth, Yorkshire, England

The Brontë Parsonage Museum in the quaint village of Haworth pays homage to the literary legacy of the Brontë sisters – Charlotte, Emily, and Anne. Set in the charming 19th-century home where the sisters penned their timeless novels, the museum invites visitors to explore the rooms where literary masterpieces like "Jane Eyre" and "Wuthering Heights" were born.