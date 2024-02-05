Grammys 2024 Recap: All The Surprises And Highlights, From Taylor Swift Making History To Killer Mike's Arrest

The Grammy Awards have been known for over sixty years for creating iconic musical moments, and the latest edition did not disappoint. The 66th annual Grammy Awards show, held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena, featured a diverse range of outstanding performances and memorable moments. These included nostalgic appearances by iconic figures like Joni Mitchell, who secured her 10th Grammy that Sunday night, and Billy Joel. Additionally, today's pop star legends, like Dua Lipa with her mesmerizing opening medley and Miley Cyrus, who won her first Grammy, delivered standout performances.
While the Grammy wins of this year were thoroughly women dominated, this edition of the Grammy Awards offered a captivating and varied lineup of star turns.
Here is a list of highlights from the Grammy Awards 2024, which include Taylor Swift's historic Grammy achievement and Jay-Z's passionate and impactful speech.
Dua Lipa opens the Grammys 2024
Dua Lipa made a striking transformation as she kicked off the Grammys telecast with a medley of her hit songs, including "Training Season" and "Houdini."
Dressed in a construction-site chic outfit, she began the performance alongside approximately a dozen male dancers in the midst of the floor, surrounded by nominees and other members of the audience. Dua Lipa climbed a structure resembling a combination of scaffolding and playground equipment, with the male dancers lifting and rolling it.
As the performance progressed, she made her way to the main stage, where a group of female dancers joined the crew. The setup transformed into a mirrored disco, creating a visually stunning and energetic opening to the show.
Dua Lipa was nominated for Record of the Year for her song "Dance the Night," featured on the "Barbie" soundtrack.
Trevor Noah gets revenge for Taylor Swift ... on Terry Crews
In a notable contast from Jo Koy's humor at the Golden Globes concerning Taylor Swift, Grammy host Trevor Noah took a different approach and pledged to protect the artist from the criticisms of NFL fans.
Noah humorously pointed out the unfairness of NFL fans. “Can I just say I think it is so unfair how NFL’s fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift? Right. Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games,” he said. “Like just let her live.”
He playfully proposed a form of revenge, “Every time someone says ‘Taylor Swift,’ I’m going to cut the cameras to someone who played football. That’s what I’ll do. Cut back just like that.”
The camera then shifted to an unsuspecting Terry Crews, a former linebacker turned actor. Trevor Noah teased Crews, “Oh, yeah. You like that, Terry Crews? You like that? Terry Crews You better fix your face.” The actor couldn't help but laugh.
Nonetheless, Trevor Noah didn't spare Taylor Swift from jokes. He brought everyone's attention to how “as Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves.”
“Lionel Richie?” Trevor Noah quipped. “Now Lionel Wealthy.”
Miley Cyrus Wins her First Grammy of the night, and Life!
Miley Cyrus clinched her very first Grammy award. She secured the first award presented during the telecast, winning in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers."
This victory is a significant milestone in Cyrus's career, which spans back to her childhood days on "Hannah Montana." Despite being nominated eight times over the years, she had never won a Grammy - until now. The evening held the promise of more opportunities for Cyrus, with additional nominations in categories such as Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
In her acceptance speech, Miley Cyrus humorously mentioned that she had “just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment.”
In a sweet moment, she insisted on keeping presenter Mariah Carey on stage, stating, "I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey."
Later in the night, Miley Cyrus also took home her second Grammy of the night — and all time — with record of the year for “Flowers.”
Celine Dion is the Surprise Presenter for the Night
Celine Dion pleasantly surprised everyone at the Grammys by presenting the Album of the Year award, earning a standing ovation from the audience.
“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said. “Those who have been lucky enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must not take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”
Dion has been facing health challenges, having been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which led her to suspend her performances in late 2022.
Taylor Swift Breaks Record, Wins 4th Album of The Year Award
Taylor Swift achieved a historic feat by winning Album of the Year for "Midnights," marking her fourth win in this category.
This accomplishment sets a new record for the most Album of the Year wins by an artist.
Her previous Album of the Year victories were for "Fearless," "1989," and "Folklore." Taylor graciously accepted the award from Celine Dion, marking her second Grammy of the evening and an impressive 14th Grammy win throughout her career.
SZA, the most-nominated artist of 2024, won best R&B song
SZA was visibly excited and out of breath as she accepted her Grammy for Best R&B Song. “I’m out of breath because I was changing, then I took a shot — and I ran here,” she said.
During her acceptance speech, SZA expressed her gratitude and thanked Lizzo, who presented her with the award. She mentioned their long-standing friendship dating back to 2013.
As she became emotional, SZA tearfully conveyed her deep appreciation, and she playfully remarked, "I'm not an attractive crier." She concluded her speech with a wave, receiving a standing ovation from Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep.
SZA, with a whopping nine Grammy nominations, managed to secure only a third of those wins. While 'only' may seem like a considerable achievement for most, her inability to clinch top all-genre categories raises questions about whether it was due to the stiff competition this year or a reflection of ongoing diversity issues, reminiscent of Beyoncé's past struggles to win album of the year.
Olivia Rodrigo vanquishes ‘Vampire’ onstage
Olivia Rodrigo, a Grammy nominee, delivered a powerful performance on stage, featuring her song "Vampire" from her "GUTS" album.
She stood alone in front of a dark backdrop with a hint of red, passionately singing the song with what appeared to be blood or a symbolic representation of it smeared on her face.
In a pre-show interview with The Associated Press, Rodrigo expressed “I love singing about rage. I think I’m a very happy kind of, you know, generally excited person. And I think that in my music and my songwriting, I can kind of express parts of myself that are not so easy to talk about in everyday life, and so rage definitely applies to that.”
“I love just having a song where I can kind of scream and get all of my emotions out. I think it’s so therapeutic,” she continued.
Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs Wow Grammy Audience with their Rendition of 'Fast Car'
Tracy Chapman left the Grammy audience in awe with her surprise performance alongside Luke Combs. Together, they delivered a twangy and soulful rendition of Chapman's iconic song, "Fast Car."
"Fast Car" originally featured on Chapman's self-titled debut album in 1988 and climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It garnered three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The song tells the story of a woman whose life didn't unfold as she had hoped.
Chapman and Combs passionately sang the lyrics, including the lines, "You got a fast car, I want a ticket to anywhere. Maybe we make a deal. Maybe together we can get somewhere. Any place is better startin' from zero, got nothing to lose."
Combs had previously enjoyed a massive hit with his cover of the song, which also earned him two awards at the CMA Awards. He revealed that he was initially drawn to the song while driving with his father.
Tracy Chapman has made very few public appearances, having performed for the cameras only three times since concluding her last tour in 2009.
Taylor Swift announces New Album: The Tortured Poets Department
While Swifties waited, anticipated and predicted a "Reputation TV" revelation at the Grammys, Taylor Swift had other plan - better plans!
Taylor Swift made the surprising announcement while accepting her 13th Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album, revealing that she had kept a secret for two years.
“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced.
Doing exactly what she said, Swift promptly posted the album cover on her Instagram, featuring a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows, with only the top half of her face and the lower half of her legs visible in the low-contrast picture.
Her caption read, "All's fair in love and poetry..."
Her Instagram post garnered an impressive 4.1 million likes in less than 20 minutes.
Prior to this announcement, Swift had sparked speculation when her website appeared to crash, leading some to believe she might be releasing "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."
However, the cryptic clues on the site suggested otherwise, and it has since been revamped to focus on the upcoming album, offering preordering and merchandise options.
Taylor Swift’s revelation of the new album dropping in April elicited screams from the upper levels of the Crypto.com arena.
Jay-Z blasts Grammys for never awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year
Jay-Z didn't hold back as he criticized the Grammy Awards for never awarding Beyoncé the coveted Album of the Year accolade.
While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z made hhis feelings clear, stating, “Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion based. But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” as the camera cut to his wife, Beyoncé.
“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won album of the year. It doesn’t work,” he said as their daughter Blue Ivy stood beside him.
“Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” he said with a laugh.
Love for Joni is 'Candle-lit'
Joni Mitchell transformed the vast Crypto.com Arena into an intimate, candlelit living room for her performance.
The iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer sat in a plush velvet chair, surrounded by flickering candles, accompanied by Brandi Carlile and a chamber orchestra. Together, they delivered a soulful and contemplative rendition of her timeless classic, "Both Sides Now."
This performance was a more radiant and poignant version of the comeback concert she held in 2022 at the Newport Folk Festival, a decade after surviving a life-threatening aneurysm that had cast doubts on her singing future. The Newport concert eventually led to a live album, which earned her a Grammy earlier in the evening.
During her performance, Joni Mitchell altered some of the original lyrics to resonate with the moment. “They shake their heads and say ‘Joni you’ve changed,’” she sang. “Well something’s lost and something’s gained in living every day.’”
The performance was met with a standing ovation, with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Meryl Streep among those applauding enthusiastically.
Billie and “Barbie” win Song of the Year
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell were honored with the Song of the Year award for their work on "What Was I Made For," featured on the "Barbie" soundtrack. This prestigious accolade is one of the Grammys' most significant songwriting honors.
Billie Eilish expressed her gratitude by thanking Greta Gerwig for creating what she referred to as the "best movie of the year."
This win marked Eilish's ninth Grammy award.
It's important to note that the Song of the Year award recognizes outstanding songwriting achievements, distinguishing it from performance-based awards.
Taylor Swift Hides Face With a Big Ol' Fan, Escapes Lip Reading at the Grammys
During the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez sparked internet frenzy with a rumored gossip exchange.
However, Taylor Swift was well-prepared for the Grammys, determined to avoid any repeat of such incidents. To ensure that her lips remained hidden from the camera's view, Swift cleverly used a large, dramatic fan.
This fan made its first appearance as Swift made her way to her seat during Trevor Noah's opening remarks. She brought it out again while chatting with her friend and music collaborator, Jack Antonoff, during Miley Cyrus' acceptance speech for Best Pop Solo Performance. Since Swift was also nominated for the award, the cameras were almost guaranteed to focus on her. Swift and her seatmate, Lana Del Rey, even posed with their sizable fans.
Fans had speculated about their Golden Globes conversation, but Gomez later clarified it as a discussion about her friends' romantic encounters. Clearly, Taylor Swift had no intentions of letting intense speculation arise again and was determined to keep her conversations private during the Grammys.
Miley Cyrus in her New Look(s)
Miley Cyrus unveiled a striking new voluminous hairstyle at the Grammys, paying tribute to her idols like Tina Turner and her godmother Dolly Parton on Sunday. It was a memorable night for Cyrus, as she won her first Grammy for her hit song "Flowers."
For her third appearance of the evening, Cyrus performed "Flowers" on stage, receiving cheers from the enthusiastic audience, with Kylie Minogue joining in the celebration by dancing along.
During her performance, Cyrus altered the lyrics to enthusiastically declare, "I just won my first Grammy."
Cyrus made a statement on the red carpet in a shimmering gold outfit with a daring appearance before accepting her Grammy award, which she did in a glittery jumpsuit.
Killer Mike Detained for Altercation Inside Arena, Police say
Killer Mike was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) due to an altercation that took place inside the arena at approximately 4 p.m.
The incident occurred shortly after the rapper and activist had just won three Grammy awards, marking his first Grammy wins in over two decades.
A video posted by The Hollywood Reporter captured the moment when Killer Mike was led away in handcuffs by Los Angeles police officers at Crypto.com Arena.
However, specific details regarding the nature of the altercation were not immediately disclosed. Despite AP's attempts to reach out for comment, a representative for Killer Mike did not respond to emails or text messages.
U2 presents at the Grammys from 250 miles away!
At the Grammys, a virtual performance by U2, live-streamed from The Sphere in Las Vegas, added a male presence to the lineup, aside from Luke Combs.
Bono, located over 250 miles away, made the introduction and presented the nominees for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The award ultimately went to Taylor Swift for her album "Midnights."
Travis Scott sets the Stage on 'Fire'
Travis Scott delivered an electrifying performance at the Grammy Awards. The rapper showcased tracks from his latest album, "Utopia," including "My Eyes" and "FE!N." True to his signature style, Scott made a dramatic entrance by tossing a chair onto a stage adorned with rock structures and flames.
"Utopia" marked Travis Scott's fourth album, following a five-year hiatus.
In a pre-performance interview, Travis Scott expressed how his fans provide him with the energy to give his all on stage. “I go off the energy the fans give me and every night they are ready to go,” he said.
Scott lost the Grammy for Best Rap Album to Killer Mike.
Killer Mike, on the other hand, faced an unexpected turn of events as he was detained by the police and captured on video being led away in handcuffs after winning three Grammy awards.
Burna Boy’s Grammys performance cements African Music’s ascendance
Burna Boy's performance at the Grammys, featuring 21 Savage and Brandy, solidified the rise of African music on the global stage.
Earlier in the evening, South Africa's Tyla won the first-ever Grammy for Best Musical Performance with "Water." Nigeria's Burna Boy, a Grammy winner for 2020's "Twice as Tall," was also among the nominees.
Host Trevor Noah, hailing from South Africa, introduced Burna Boy's performance stating, “You know, there is no denying that over the past few years, Afrobeats has swept the globe. And I’m proud to say that over the past year, South Africa’s very own amapiano has truly has truly taken over music in a special way. Shout out to Tyla.”
African music encompasses diverse styles, geographic regions, and rich histories, making it impossible to define as a single entity. However, the new Grammy category aimed to celebrate and recognize regional musical traditions and “recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent.”
Victoria Monét is the Grammys’ Best New Artist
Victoria Monét has earned the title of Best New Artist at the Grammys.
At the age of 34, Monét triumphed in this category, competing against nominees such as Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, and The War and Treaty.
She was the only Best New Artist nominee who was also nominated in one of the top three general field categories, Record of the Year.
The Best New Artist award is highly anticipated at the Grammys, often considered a predictor of future success. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, as well as iconic artists like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Chance the Rapper.
Taylor Swift’s watch was set to ‘Midnights’!
Taylor Swift is known for her love of Easter eggs, and at the Grammys, the "Midnights" nominee sported a choker designed to resemble a watch. Notably, the time displayed on the watch was set to midnight (if you tilt your head, you'll see the clock pointing to 12).
This nod to her Grammy-nominated album also appears fitting, considering the busy schedule that the superstar seems to have lined up for the upcoming week.
Meryl Streep presents Grammy with her son-in-law
Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson, who happens to be Meryl Streep's son-in-law, joined forces to present an award at the Grammys. The two family members by marriage took the stage to present the Record of the Year category, though there was a brief moment of uncertainty when they questioned whether it was Album of the Year instead.
In a light-hearted exchange, Mark Ronson clarified that they were indeed presenting the Record of the Year award, and Meryl Streep playfully attempted to differentiate between records, singles, and albums, highlighting the common confusion that arises during award season.
Streep went on to tease Ronson about his loss in the Song of the Year category, which is typically for songwriters, before giving him a friendly kiss on the cheek.
Billy Joel Performs First New Song since 2007
Billy Joel made a long-awaited move that delighted his fans by performing a new song. The renowned piano balladeer, hailing from Long Island, sang "Turn the Lights Back On," marking his first fresh song since 2007.
Wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, he was accompanied by violins, guitars, a saxophone, and a cello for this piano-led anthem. The lyrics conveyed themes of time and pride, and it was the song's live debut.
Joel had given fans a sneak peek of the song on January 22 with a surprise announcement. He co-wrote the song with Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and the producer, Freddy Wexler. His performance received a standing ovation, and host Trevor Noah remarked, "That was worth the wait."
Billy Joel has won five competitive Grammys, is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and was a Kennedy Center honoree.
Taylor Swift shared What Makes her Most Happy
While accepting the album of the year Grammy for "Midnights", she said, “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers.”
“For me, the award is the work,” she added. It was her record fourth album of the year win.
Taylor also acknowledged her close friend and outstanding producer, Jack Antonoff, who had earlier in the night matched the record for Producer of the Year (non-classical) wins. She described him with admiration, calling him “one of my best friends, and a once-in-a-generation producer."
Phoebe Bridgers calls out Former Recording Academy Head
Phoebe Bridgers, while backstage at the Grammys, called out former Recording Academy President Neil Portnow regarding the prominence of women at the awards show. Her remarks echoed what she had previously shared with the Associated Press last month.
Bridgers expressed her opinion, saying, "Anyone who says 'female' is an alien." She also pointed out that it was not long ago when Portnow, who had faced accusations of sexual violence, had stated that women needed to "step it up" to be nominated for Grammys. Portnow had later apologized for his comment.
In November 2023, he was sued by a woman who alleged that he had drugged and sexually assaulted her in a New York hotel room in 2018, with his representative denying the allegations as "completely false."
Phoebe Bridgers had a standout night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, securing a total of four wins, three of which were achieved with her band, boygenius.