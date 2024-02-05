Grammys 2024 Recap: All The Surprises And Highlights, From Taylor Swift Making History To Killer Mike's Arrest

The Grammy Awards have been known for over sixty years for creating iconic musical moments, and the latest edition did not disappoint. The 66th annual Grammy Awards show, held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena, featured a diverse range of outstanding performances and memorable moments. These included nostalgic appearances by iconic figures like Joni Mitchell, who secured her 10th Grammy that Sunday night, and Billy Joel. Additionally, today's pop star legends, like Dua Lipa with her mesmerizing opening medley and Miley Cyrus, who won her first Grammy, delivered standout performances.

While the Grammy wins of this year were thoroughly women dominated, this edition of the Grammy Awards offered a captivating and varied lineup of star turns.

Here is a list of highlights from the Grammy Awards 2024, which include Taylor Swift's historic Grammy achievement and Jay-Z's passionate and impactful speech.