Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Both Win 2024 People's Choice Awards: A Glimpse Into The Award Show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been supporting each other for months in their respective fields, but at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, they both emerged victorious together. Swift clinched four awards — for female artist, pop artist, concert tour, and social celebrity, while Kelce secured one — for athlete of the year.

Although the athlete award wasn’t disclosed during the two-hour broadcast on Sunday, the People’s Choice Awards website confirmed Kelce as the winner.