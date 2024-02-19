Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Both Win 2024 People's Choice Awards: A Glimpse Into The Award Show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been supporting each other for months in their respective fields, but at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, they both emerged victorious together. Swift clinched four awards — for female artist, pop artist, concert tour, and social celebrity, while Kelce secured one — for athlete of the year.
Although the athlete award wasn’t disclosed during the two-hour broadcast on Sunday, the People’s Choice Awards website confirmed Kelce as the winner.
Certainly, Kelce received support from the Swifties, the devoted fans of global music sensation Taylor Swift. Their relationship blossomed in the summer, shortly after Kelce attempted to pass along his phone number to her via a friendship bracelet.
Their romance has taken over the lives of audiences nationwide and pretty much all of the world since then.
In the past 12 months and one week, Kelce has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, served as a host on “Saturday Night Live,” organized a musical festival in Kansas City, and co-hosted one of the nation’s most popular podcasts.
Now, he can add People’s Choice Award winner to his list of accomplishments.
Kelce competed against tennis phenom Coco Gauff, World Cup soccer champion Lionel Messi, basketball luminaries Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Sabrina Ionescu, and Steph Curry, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners
Actor and author Simu Liu took on the role of hosting the show, which was broadcast live on Sunday (Feb. 18) across NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Liu received a nomination in the movie performance category for his portrayal in Barbie but lost to co-star America Ferrera.
Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Jimmy Fallon each secured two awards. Rodrigo claimed victory in the song category with "Vampire" and in the album category with "Guts." Minaj triumphed as the hip-hop artist and also for the collaboration song "Barbie World," featuring Ice Spice alongside Aqua. Ice Spice clinched the new artist award and shared the collaboration song win with Minaj. Fallon achieved success in the nighttime talk show category with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and as host for "That’s My Jam."
Three artists who have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart secured awards in TV categories. Billie Eilish emerged victorious in the TV performance category for "Swarm," while Selena Gomez claimed the female TV star award for her role in "Only Murders in the Building." Kelly Clarkson triumphed in the daytime talk show category for "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
"Barbie" swept five awards, including Best Movie, Best Comedy Movie, Best Male and Female Movie Stars (awarded to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie respectively), and Best Movie Performance (awarded to Ferrera).
Robbie's victory as female movie star offers a slight consolation for her exclusion from an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Similarly, Ice Spice's win as new artist partially compensates for the rapper's loss at the Grammys in the Best New Artist category.
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" secured two awards: Best Action Movie and Best Action Movie Star for Rachel Zegler.
Only Murders in the Building, The Last of Us, and The Kardashians each secured two awards. Only Murders triumphed in the comedy show category and earned Selena Gomez the Female TV Star award. The Last of Us clinched the drama show accolade and bestowed Pedro Pascal with the Male TV Star award. The Kardashians emerged victorious in the reality show category and won Khloé Kardashian the Reality TV Star award, triumphing over her sister Kim.
Jennifer Aniston presented the Comedy Icon Award to Adam Sandler, while Victoria Monét presented the Music Icon Award to Lenny Kravitz, who also graced the stage with a performance. Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue also delivered musical performances during the event.
This year's People’s Choice Awards featured 45 categories spanning movies, television, music, and pop culture. Among these were five new categories: Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin Artist, and Concert Tour. Notably, Country and Latin were the only music genres with distinct categories for men and women, while in Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B, both genders competed together.
The 2024 People’s Choice Awards show was produced by Den of Thieves, with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers.