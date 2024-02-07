Why Is Taylor Swift Threatening Legal Action Against Florida Student Tracking Her Jet? Explaining The Controversy

Jack Sweeney confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that he has been sent a cease-and-desist letter by Taylor Swift's attorneys, threatening legal actions. The letter pertains to the social media accounts managed by Sweeney, which tracks Swift's flight activities. This news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Sweeney, known for his previous tracking of billionaire Elon Musk's jet movements online, faced backlash from Musk himself. Musk, the owner of X, shut down Sweeney's "@ElonJet" account on the social media platform formerly called Twitter in December 2022.