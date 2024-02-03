Embassy Of Japan Gives Answer To 'Whether Taylor Swift Can Fly from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Time!'

Swift's itinerary includes an appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4, where she will not be performing, followed by a trip to Japan for four consecutive nights of performances at the Tokyo Dome from February 7 to February 10.

After her February 10 concert in Tokyo, it is anticipated, although not officially confirmed, that Swift may board a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to witness the Chiefs and Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.