The Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., added to the chorus of concerns regarding Taylor Swift's hectic travel schedule in February. Following the Kansas City Chiefs securing their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, there was speculation about whether Swift would manage to attend the game on February 11 in Las Vegas after her Eras Tour performance in Tokyo on February 10, to support her boyfriend, 34-year-old tight end Travis Kelce.
Embassy Of Japan Gives Answer To 'Whether Taylor Swift Can Fly from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Time!'
In the midst of 'will Taylor Swift attend super bowl' speculation about the singer's attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas after a Tokyo concert, the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., has provided a light-hearted response reassuring fans and NFL enthusiasts.
In a light-hearted statement filled with playful puns related to Taylor Swift's albums, titled "Speak Now," "Fearless," and "Red" in their statement, the embassy provided reassurance to Swifties and NFL fans that the "Mastermind" singer could make the journey to the Super Bowl "comfortably."
“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy wrote in a statement shared on its verified @JapanEmbDC Instagram account and other social media profiles.
“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the statement concluded.
Swift's itinerary includes an appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4, where she will not be performing, followed by a trip to Japan for four consecutive nights of performances at the Tokyo Dome from February 7 to February 10.
After her February 10 concert in Tokyo, it is anticipated, although not officially confirmed, that Swift may board a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to witness the Chiefs and Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
FlightAware spokesperson Kathleen Bangs told NBC News that Taylor Swift making it to the Super Bowl is “certainly doable.” She added that she could likely reach Las Vegas within a 10-hour timeframe, given that Tokyo's time zone is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. This time difference provides her with over a full day to travel from Tokyo to Sin City.
An intriguing explanation can be found in a viral clip from The West Wing, where the president's team dealt with a comparable travel schedule from Japan to the United States.
Taylor Swift frequently utilizes private jets such as the Falcon 900LX and Falcon 7X, both of which have the capability to cover the 5,530-mile distance between Tokyo and Las Vegas without the need for refueling stops.
While Taylor Swift might manage to arrive in time for the Super Bowl, there could be a potential issue with finding parking space for her private aircraft. According to a spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration who spoke to the Associated Press, it's possible that all 475 parking spots at the four airports in the vicinity of Las Vegas could already be occupied due to the game.
Before the NFL championship game, the 12-time Grammy-winning artist has been present at 12 Chiefs games since she and Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023. With Swift in attendance, the Chiefs have secured victories in nine games while experiencing three losses.
Following his victory over the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, Kelce found Swift on the field, where they shared a heartfelt hug and kiss, creating quite a stir among fans.
The upcoming Super Bowl would mark Swift's 13th game attendance, a number that holds a special place in her heart.
Super Bowl 58 will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. The kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. CT, and 4:30 p.m. MT).The game will be broadcast on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount Plus.
Swift is scheduled to perform on stage in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl. The concert is set to commence at approximately 8 p.m. local time and conclude around 11:15 p.m., which is roughly 6:15 a.m. PT, as reported by NBC News.