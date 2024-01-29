United States

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Celebratory Kiss On Field After AFC Championship Victory Sparks One Tree Hill Comparison

In a heartwarming display of celebration and affection, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce shared a kiss on the field as they marked the Kansas City Chiefs' impressive victory in the AFC Championship, solidifying their spot in Super Bowl LVIII. The moment drew comparisons to a similar scene from the TV series One Tree Hill.

January 29, 2024

Getty Images

This comparison arose after videos and pictures of Swift and Kelce's celebration were posted on social media. In One Tree Hill, fans recalled a similar scene involving Hilary Burton's character Peyton Sawyer and Chad Michael Murray's character Lucas Scott.

Burton reposted an image that featured both moments side by side, with the caption, “Yes, yes, yes.”

While Kelce and Swift celebrated a football victory, Lucas and Peyton were seen celebrating a basketball championship in the TV drama series.

On Sunday afternoon, January 28th, Kansas City Chiefs clinched their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. Travis Kelce, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, successfully secured the AFC Championship with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. This marks their second consecutive year heading to the big game, having previously won the Vince Lombardi Trophy the year before.

This was a monumental game for Kelce, as he officially surpassed NFL legend Jerry Rice to become the player with the most postseason catches in NFL history.

During the game, Kelce scored a touchdown, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift and his entire family cheered him on from the stands. She was also joined by her celebrity companions Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller.

After the game's outcome was determined, Swift made her way to M&T Bank Stadium's field to congratulate Kelce, who was surrounded by teammates and cameras.

Kelce and Swift shared a heartfelt kiss on the field as they celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship.

The 12-time Grammy-winning singer planted a kiss on the NFL star as they marked the momentous win. Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, stood alongside the couple during this sweet moment.

Kelce's speech radiated his excitement for his team's remarkable victory. The tight end quoted lyrics from the Beastie Boys' song "You've got to fight/ for your right/ to party," which he had used last year when they won the 2023 Super Bowl, as he addressed Chiefs' friends and family.

Swift was seen laughing as her partner pumped up the Chiefs Kingdom for another Super Bowl appearance.

During the Chiefs' ceremony, Swift was captured on the broadcast as she enthusiastically applauded head coach Andy Reid, raising her hands.

Prior to receiving the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the fourth time in five years, Coach Andy Reid stood on stage and located Swift in the audience. He gestured towards Swift, and she responded by pointing back at him.

Following his speech, Travis Kelce went to greet his brother, Jason Kelce, on the field.

Post his viral shirtless celebrations from the previous week, 36-year-old Jason attended the AFC Championship game, which pitted the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles' center wore his "Big Yeti" shirt to support his brother's Chiefs.

The Chiefs are set to compete in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, scheduled for February 11th.

Swift has consistently attended Kelce's games for several months, drawing even more attention to the league. Her presence has attracted a passionate fan base of "Swifties," who have played a significant role in setting record-breaking ratings during both the regular season and playoffs.

There's a possibility that Swift could be heading to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend as he and the Chiefs aim for consecutive titles. Are they "Ready For It"?

