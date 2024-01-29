The celebratory hug and kiss between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory at the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, reminded some people of a moment from the TV series One Tree Hill.

This comparison arose after videos and pictures of Swift and Kelce's celebration were posted on social media. In One Tree Hill, fans recalled a similar scene involving Hilary Burton's character Peyton Sawyer and Chad Michael Murray's character Lucas Scott.

Burton reposted an image that featured both moments side by side, with the caption, “Yes, yes, yes.”