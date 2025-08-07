“Called A Spade A Spade,” Says Adoor Gopalakrishnan As Backlash Mounts On Controversial Remarks

But Adoor maintains that while he commended the good intentions of the government, he also put forward some suggestions to improve the quality. He says that the Rs 1.5 crore allocated to debutant film-makers exceeds the required amount. “And excessive provision of public funding without any kind of guarantees or stipulations could lead to corruption. Three persons could benefit if the current grant is equally distributed among the three selected candidates.” He also reiterates his position that training must be given to the beneficiaries. “It is essential that they are given proper initiation through a three-month training course by experts. This would possibly ensure the making of better films and also an afterlife for them in the film industry.” Adoor adds.